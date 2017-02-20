Photo Coverage: Juan Pablo Di Pace Previews ACT ONE at Feinstein's/54 Below

Juan Pablo Di Pace, breakout star of Netflix's #1 show Fuller House, makes his sizzling solo debut at Feinstein's/54 Below on February 21-22.

While he is known best for screen roles that include a Movieguide Grace Award winning portrayal of Jesus Christ in NBC's A.D. The Bible Continues, a murderous billionaire businessman on TNT's Dallas, and Petros in the movie adaptation of Mamma Mia, Juan Pablo actually got his start on the stage. Notable theater credits include Tony Manero in the Spanish production of Saturday Night Fever, Danny Zucco in the Italian production of Grease, and the London production of Chicago.

Juan Pablo now returns to the stage with his new show Act One, a walk through the misadventures of life on and off stage told through standards, showtunes, original music, and a collection of personal favorites by Stephen Sondheim, Kander & Ebb, Cole Porter, Astor Piazzolla, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Abba and more.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, Feinstein's/54 Below features up to three shows nightly with cover charges ranging from $5-$155. www.54Below.com/Feinsteins

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

