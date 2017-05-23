Photo Coverage: Josh Young, Christina Bianco & More Celebrate BROADWAY BY THE YEAR: 1997-2006

May. 23, 2017  

Tony Award nominee Josh Young (Jesus Christ Superstar), Drama Desk Award nominees Christina Bianco and Farah Alvin, Brian Charles Rooney (The Threepenny Opera), Maxine Linehan, Jeremy Benton and the Broadway by the Year Chorus appeared at Town Hall's Broadway by the Year Series last night, May 22, for "The Broadway Musicals of 1997-2007," which highlighted the music of Stephen Schwartz, Jason Robert Brown, Adam Guettel, Elton John & Tim Rice, Stephen Sondheim, Frank Wildhorn and more. BroadwayWorld has photos from the performances below!

The Town Hall is among New York City's most historic venues. Built in 1921 by a group of suffragettes, The Town Hall began as a lecture hall and public debate forum and grew to be a national landmark institution for arts, culture and education. Over the decades, Eleanor Roosevelt, Margaret Sanger, Billie Holiday, Igor Stravinsky, Marian Anderson, Bob Dylan and MiLes Davis have graced the stage. It was home to the legendary radio program, America's Town Meeting of the Air, dozens of historic albums and recordings, and American debuts of musical legends.

Today, the Hall boasts the very best in music performances, spoken word, comedy and dance, including speaking engagements with residents and senators, live broadcasts of Garrison Keillor's Prairie Home Companion, and a number of new and critically acclaimed music series.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Scott Siegel (Creator, Writer and Host)

Farah Alvin
Farah Alvin
Stephanie D'Abruzzo
Stephanie D'Abruzzo
Josh Young
Josh Young
Pedro Coppeti
Brian Charles Rooney
Brian Charles Rooney
Christina Bianco
Christina Bianco
Christina Bianco
Danette Holden
Jeremy Benton
Danette Holden
Jeremy Benton
Danette Holden and Jeremy Benton
Danette Holden and Jeremy Benton
Danette Holden and Jeremy Benton
Josh Young
Josh Young
Maxine Linehan
Maxine Linehan
Maxine Linehan and The Broadway By The Year Chorus: Jeanine Bruen, Emma Camp, Pedro Coppeti, Emily Iaquinta and Jacob Pressley
Jacob Pressley and Maxine Linehan
Maxine Linehan and The Broadway By The Year Chorus: Jeanine Bruen, Emma Camp, Pedro Coppeti, Emily Iaquinta and Jacob Pressley
Farah Alvin
Brian Charles Rooney
Brian Charles Rooney
Brian Charles Rooney
Brian Charles Rooney
Christina Bianco
Brian Charles Rooney and Maxine Linehan
Maxine Linehan and Brian Charles Rooney
Stephanie D'Abruzzo
Stephanie D'Abruzzo
Jeremy Benton and Danny Gardner
Danny Gardner and Jeremy Benton
Danny Gardner and Jeremy Benton
Maxine Linehan
Ross Patterson (Musical Director)
Christina Bianco and Josh Young
Emily Iaquinta and Jeanine Bruen
Emily Iaquinta and Jeanine Bruen
Christina Bianco
Danny Gardner
Gaby Cook and Bobby White
Gaby Cook and Bobby White
Danny Gardner, Gaby Cook and Bobby White
Farah Alvin
Farah Alvin
Farah Alvin
Josh Young
Danette Holden, Jeremy Benton and Danny Gardner


