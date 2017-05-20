Photo Coverage: Inside the 83rd Annual Drama League Awards Ceremony

May. 20, 2017  

Yesterday, May 19, Broadway's brightest gathered at the Marriott Marquis Times Square to celebrate this year's Drama League Awards nominees for Outstanding Play, Outstanding Revival of a Play, Outstanding Musical, Outstanding Revival of a Musical, and the much-coveted Distinguished Performance Award. BroadwayWorld caught the last of the red carpet arrivals and even got a sneak peek inside the ceremony ballroom.

On May 19, the Drama League (Executive Director, Gabriel Stelian-Shanks) announced the winners at the 83rd Annual Drama League Awards Ceremony: Outstanding Production of a Musical, Dear Evan Hansen; Outstanding Production of a Play, Oslo; Outstanding Revival of a Musical, Hello, Dolly!; Outstanding Revival of a Play, Jitney; and Distinguished Performance Award, Ben Platt, becoming the youngest actor to have won the coveted award, at a star-studded luncheon ceremony hosted Broadway husband-and-wife royalty -- 6-time Tony® Award winner Audra McDonald and Tony® Award nominee Will Swenson at the Marriott Marquis Times Square (1535 Broadway).

In addition to the competitive categories, Grammy® and Emmy® Award-winning, icon Bette Midler was honored with the Distinguished Achievement in Musical Theater Award; Bill Berloni was honored with the Unique Contribution to the Theater Award; and Michael Greif was honored with the Founders Award for Excellence in Directing.

During the ceremony, Drama League Program Director Sherri Eden Barber introduced the 2017 Directing Fellows of The Drama League Directors Project: Michael Alvarez, Laura Brandel, Jillian Carucci, Tom Costello, Matt Dickson, Justin Emeka, Bonnie Gabel, Flordelino Lagundino, RebeccA Martinez, Kholoud Sawaf, and Gabriel Vega Weissman.

First awarded in 1922 and formalized in 1935, The Drama League Awards are the oldest theatrical honors in America. The Drama League Awards recognize distinguished productions, performances, and exemplary career achievements. The first Drama League Award was presented to Katharine Cornell in 1935; since then, the Distinguished Performance Award has been accorded to a roster of theatre legends such as Lin-Manuel Miranda, Chita Rivera, Neil Patrick Harris, Nathan Lane, Audra McDonald, Liam Neeson, Hugh Jackman, Patti LuPone, Glenn Close, Liev Schreiber, Sir John Gielgud, Harvey Fierstein, Cherry Jones, Alec Guinness, James Earl Jones, Helen Hayes, Jeremy Irons, Mary-Louise Parker, Sir Ian McKellen, Bernadette Peters, and Christopher Plummer.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Photo Coverage: Inside the 83rd Annual Drama League Awards Ceremony
Sam Gold

Photo Coverage: Inside the 83rd Annual Drama League Awards Ceremony
Danny DeVito Photo Coverage: Inside the 83rd Annual Drama League Awards Ceremony
Allison Janney Photo Coverage: Inside the 83rd Annual Drama League Awards Ceremony
Corey Hawkins Photo Coverage: Inside the 83rd Annual Drama League Awards Ceremony
Corey Hawkins Photo Coverage: Inside the 83rd Annual Drama League Awards Ceremony
Andrew Rannells Photo Coverage: Inside the 83rd Annual Drama League Awards Ceremony
Christine Ebersole Photo Coverage: Inside the 83rd Annual Drama League Awards Ceremony
Christine Ebersole Photo Coverage: Inside the 83rd Annual Drama League Awards Ceremony
David Hyde Pierce Photo Coverage: Inside the 83rd Annual Drama League Awards Ceremony
Jerry Zaks and Warren Carlyle Photo Coverage: Inside the 83rd Annual Drama League Awards Ceremony
Jerry Zaks Photo Coverage: Inside the 83rd Annual Drama League Awards Ceremony
Warren Carlyle Photo Coverage: Inside the 83rd Annual Drama League Awards Ceremony
Laura Linney and Cynthia Nixon Photo Coverage: Inside the 83rd Annual Drama League Awards Ceremony
Laura Linney Photo Coverage: Inside the 83rd Annual Drama League Awards Ceremony
Cynthia Nixon Photo Coverage: Inside the 83rd Annual Drama League Awards Ceremony
Laura Linney and Cynthia Nixon Photo Coverage: Inside the 83rd Annual Drama League Awards Ceremony
Jano Herbosch Photo Coverage: Inside the 83rd Annual Drama League Awards Ceremony
Jano Herbosch Photo Coverage: Inside the 83rd Annual Drama League Awards Ceremony
Bill Berloni and Jano Herbosch Photo Coverage: Inside the 83rd Annual Drama League Awards Ceremony
Laura Dreyfuss Photo Coverage: Inside the 83rd Annual Drama League Awards Ceremony
Laura Dreyfuss Photo Coverage: Inside the 83rd Annual Drama League Awards Ceremony
Sally Field Photo Coverage: Inside the 83rd Annual Drama League Awards Ceremony
Sally Field Photo Coverage: Inside the 83rd Annual Drama League Awards Ceremony
Sarah Jones Photo Coverage: Inside the 83rd Annual Drama League Awards Ceremony
Sarah Jones Photo Coverage: Inside the 83rd Annual Drama League Awards Ceremony
Jayne Houdyshell Photo Coverage: Inside the 83rd Annual Drama League Awards Ceremony
Chris Cooper, Condola Rashad and Jayne Houdyshell Photo Coverage: Inside the 83rd Annual Drama League Awards Ceremony
Condola Rashad Photo Coverage: Inside the 83rd Annual Drama League Awards Ceremony
Will Swenson and Audra McDonald Photo Coverage: Inside the 83rd Annual Drama League Awards Ceremony
Audra McDonald Photo Coverage: Inside the 83rd Annual Drama League Awards Ceremony
Will Swenson Photo Coverage: Inside the 83rd Annual Drama League Awards Ceremony
Will Swenson and Audra McDonald Photo Coverage: Inside the 83rd Annual Drama League Awards Ceremony
Audra McDonald Photo Coverage: Inside the 83rd Annual Drama League Awards Ceremony
Sam Gold Photo Coverage: Inside the 83rd Annual Drama League Awards Ceremony
John Benjamin Hickey Photo Coverage: Inside the 83rd Annual Drama League Awards Ceremony
Leah Lane Photo Coverage: Inside the 83rd Annual Drama League Awards Ceremony
Leah Lane and Bonnie Comley Photo Coverage: Inside the 83rd Annual Drama League Awards Ceremony
The 83rd Annual Drama League Awards Ceremony at Marriott Marquis Times Square on May 19, 2017 in New York City. Photo Coverage: Inside the 83rd Annual Drama League Awards Ceremony
Jano Herbosch and Bonnie Comley Photo Coverage: Inside the 83rd Annual Drama League Awards Ceremony
Jano Herbosch and Bonnie Comley with the nominees Photo Coverage: Inside the 83rd Annual Drama League Awards Ceremony
Jano Herbosch and Bonnie Comley with the nominees Photo Coverage: Inside the 83rd Annual Drama League Awards Ceremony
Audra McDonald, Jano Herbosch, Bonnie Comley, Will Swenson and Laurie Metcalf Photo Coverage: Inside the 83rd Annual Drama League Awards Ceremony
Joe Morton, Glenn Close, Allison Janney and David Hyde Pierce Photo Coverage: Inside the 83rd Annual Drama League Awards Ceremony
Jano Herbosch and Bonnie Comley Photo Coverage: Inside the 83rd Annual Drama League Awards Ceremony
Rachel Bay Jones Photo Coverage: Inside the 83rd Annual Drama League Awards Ceremony
Laurie Metcalf, Joe Morton, Glenn Close, Allison Janney, David Hyde Pierce, Michael Emerson and Christine Ebersole Photo Coverage: Inside the 83rd Annual Drama League Awards Ceremony
Jano Herbosch and Bonnie Comley Photo Coverage: Inside the 83rd Annual Drama League Awards Ceremony
Jano Herbosch and Bonnie Comley with the nominees


