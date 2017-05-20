2017 AWARDS SEASON
Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 83rd Annual Drama League Awards Ceremony

May. 20, 2017  

Yesterday, May 19, Broadway's brightest gathered at the Marriott Marquis Times Square to celebrate this year's Drama League Awards nominees for Outstanding Play, Outstanding Revival of a Play, Outstanding Musical, Outstanding Revival of a Musical, and the much-coveted Distinguished Performance Award. BroadwayWorld was on the red carpet to capture the arrivals, check out the photos below!

On May 19, the Drama League (Executive Director, Gabriel Stelian-Shanks) announced the winners at the 83rd Annual Drama League Awards Ceremony: Outstanding Production of a Musical, Dear Evan Hansen; Outstanding Production of a Play, Oslo; Outstanding Revival of a Musical, Hello, Dolly!; Outstanding Revival of a Play, Jitney; and Distinguished Performance Award, Ben Platt, becoming the youngest actor to have won the coveted award, at a star-studded luncheon ceremony hosted Broadway husband-and-wife royalty -- 6-time Tony® Award winner Audra McDonald and Tony® Award nominee Will Swenson at the Marriott Marquis Times Square (1535 Broadway).

In addition to the competitive categories, Grammy® and Emmy® Award-winning, icon Bette Midler was honored with the Distinguished Achievement in Musical Theater Award; Bill Berloni was honored with the Unique Contribution to the Theater Award; and Michael Greif was honored with the Founders Award for Excellence in Directing.

During the ceremony, Drama League Program Director Sherri Eden Barber introduced the 2017 Directing Fellows of The Drama League Directors Project: Michael Alvarez, Laura Brandel, Jillian Carucci, Tom Costello, Matt Dickson, Justin Emeka, Bonnie Gabel, Flordelino Lagundino, Rebecca Martinez, Kholoud Sawaf, and Gabriel Vega Weissman.

First awarded in 1922 and formalized in 1935, The Drama League Awards are the oldest theatrical honors in America. The Drama League Awards recognize distinguished productions, performances, and exemplary career achievements. The first Drama League Award was presented to Katharine Cornell in 1935; since then, the Distinguished Performance Award has been accorded to a roster of theatre legends such as Lin-Manuel Miranda, Chita Rivera, Neil Patrick Harris, Nathan Lane, Audra McDonald, Liam Neeson, Hugh Jackman, Patti LuPone, Glenn Close, Liev Schreiber, Sir John Gielgud, Harvey Fierstein, Cherry Jones, Alec Guinness, James Earl Jones, Helen Hayes, Jeremy Irons, Mary-Louise Parker, Sir Ian McKellen, Bernadette Peters, and Christopher Plummer.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 83rd Annual Drama League Awards Ceremony
Stewart F. Lane and Bonnie Comley

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 83rd Annual Drama League Awards Ceremony
Michael Xavier
Michael Greif
Jenn Colella
Caesar Samayoa
Jenn Colella Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 83rd Annual Drama League Awards Ceremony
Christian Borle
Christian Borle Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 83rd Annual Drama League Awards Ceremony
Christian Borle Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 83rd Annual Drama League Awards Ceremony
Glenn Close
Glenn Close Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 83rd Annual Drama League Awards Ceremony
Brandon Uranowitz
Brandon Uranowitz Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 83rd Annual Drama League Awards Ceremony
Michael Emerson
Michael Emerson Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 83rd Annual Drama League Awards Ceremony
Reed Birney
Norm Lewis
Norm Lewis Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 83rd Annual Drama League Awards Ceremony
Ben Platt
Ben Platt Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 83rd Annual Drama League Awards Ceremony
Nora Schell
Glenn Close and Michael Xavier
Glenn Close and Michael Xavier Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 83rd Annual Drama League Awards Ceremony
Rachel Bay Jones
Rachel Bay Jones Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 83rd Annual Drama League Awards Ceremony
Rachel Bay Jones Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 83rd Annual Drama League Awards Ceremony
Michelle Wilson
Michelle Wilson Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 83rd Annual Drama League Awards Ceremony
Jefferson Mays
Jefferson Mays Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 83rd Annual Drama League Awards Ceremony
Justin Paul
Steven Levenson
Benj Pasek
Kate Baldwin
Kate Baldwin Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 83rd Annual Drama League Awards Ceremony
Kate Baldwin Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 83rd Annual Drama League Awards Ceremony
Caroline O'Connor
Denee Benton
Denee Benton Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 83rd Annual Drama League Awards Ceremony
Lucas Steele
Lucas Steele Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 83rd Annual Drama League Awards Ceremony
Josh Groban
Josh Groban Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 83rd Annual Drama League Awards Ceremony
Moritz von Stuelpnagel
Moritz von Stuelpnagel Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 83rd Annual Drama League Awards Ceremony
Gideon Glick
John Douglas Thompson
Andy Karl
Kate Burton
Laura Osnes
Jennifer Ehle and RoseMary Harris
Jennifer Ehle and RoseMary Harris Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 83rd Annual Drama League Awards Ceremony
Joanna Day
Joanna Day Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 83rd Annual Drama League Awards Ceremony
Danny DeVito and Laurie Metcalf
Laurie Metcalf
Laurie Metcalf Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 83rd Annual Drama League Awards Ceremony
Allison Janney
Corey Hawkins and Allison Janney
Corey Hawkins
Corey Hawkins Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 83rd Annual Drama League Awards Ceremony
Allison Janney Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 83rd Annual Drama League Awards Ceremony
Andrew Rannells
Christine Ebersole
David Hyde Pierce
Jerry Zaks and Warren Carlyle
Jerry Zaks
Jerry Zaks Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 83rd Annual Drama League Awards Ceremony
Alison Wright
Cynthia Nixon
Laura Linney
Cynthia Nixon Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 83rd Annual Drama League Awards Ceremony
Laura Linney and Cynthia Nixon
Laura Linney Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 83rd Annual Drama League Awards Ceremony
John Benjamin Hickey
Sally Field
Condola Rashad
Chris Cooper
Chris Cooper, Condola Rashad and Jayne Houdyshell
Chris Cooper Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 83rd Annual Drama League Awards Ceremony
Condola Rashad Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 83rd Annual Drama League Awards Ceremony
Will Swenson
Audra McDonald
Will Swenson and Audra McDonald


