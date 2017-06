Photo Coverage: DEAR EVAN HANSEN Celebrates a Winning Night at The Empire Hotel!

Dear Evan Hansen had a big night at the 71st Annual Tony Awards, taking home a grand total of six statues. After things wrapped up at Radio City Music Hall, the cast celebrated at the Empire Hotel. BroadwayWorld was on hand for the festivities and you can catch photos below!

Dear Evan Hansen, which pairs the three time Tony Award nominated director Michael Greif (Rent, Next to Normal, Grey Gardens) with the Tony-nominated composing team of Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (A Christmas Story, Dogfight, NBC's "SMASH") and award-winning playwright Steven Levenson (Showtime's "Masters of Sex") officially opened at Broadway's Music Box Theatre on Sunday, December 4, 2016.

A letter that was never meant to be seen, a lie that was never meant to be told, a life he never dreamed he could have. Evan Hansen is about to get the one thing he's always wanted: a chance to finally fit in. Both deeply personal and profoundly contemporary, Dear Evan Hansen is a new American musical about life and the way we live it.

Photo Credit: Kevin Thomas Garcia



Ben Platt