Photo Coverage: Best Musical Nominees COME FROM AWAY and GREAT COMET Celebrate Tony Night!

Jun. 12, 2017  

The American Theatre Wing's 71st Annual Tony Awards, hosted by Tony and Academy Award-winning actor Kevin Spacey, aired live from Radio City Music Hall last night, honoring theatre professionals for distinguished achievement on Broadway and wrapping up the 2016-17 awards season.

Once the seats of Radio City Music Hall emptied, Broadway's best spread out across the city to celebrate the epic night with their companies. BroadwayWorld was in the action with Best Musical nominees Come from Away and Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812. Check out photos below!

Photo Credit: Kevin Thomas Garcia

Lucas Steele and Denee Benton at "The Great Comet"
Lucas Steele and Denee Benton at "The Great Comet"

Bradley King at "The Great Comet"
Denee Benton and her Mother at "The Great Comet"
Rodney Hicks at "Come From Away"
Ben Vereen at "Come From Away"
Kendra Kassebaum at "Come From Away"
Astrid Van Wieren at "Come From Away"
Richard J. Hinds and Rachel Hoffman at "Come From Away"
Nick Demos and Francine Bizar at "Come From Away"
Beverley Bass at "Come From Away"
Beverley Bass at "Come From Away"


