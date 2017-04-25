Photo Coverage: ANASTASIA Gets a Royal Welcome on Broadway- Inside the Opening Night Bows!
The hotly anticipated stage adaption of the animated classic, ANASTASIA opened on Broadway just last night at the Broadhurst Theatre. BroadwayWorld was on hand for the big night and we're taking you inside the curtain call below!
From the Tony Award-winning creators of the Broadway musical RAGTIME, the dazzling new musical Anastasia transports us from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920's, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing con man and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love and family.
The company is led by Christy Altomare, Derek Klena, John Bolton, Ramin Karimloo, Caroline O'Connor, and Mary Beth Peil.
ANASTASIA features a book by celebrated playwright Terrence McNally, and a brand new, original score from Tony Award winners Stephen Flaherty (music) and Lynn Ahrens (lyrics), featuring several of the most beloved songs from the 1997 animated film. Tony Award-winning director Darko Tresnjak directs.
Photo Credit: Walter McBride
Theatre Marquee
Lobby cast board
Cast
John Bolton
Caroline O'Connor and cast
Caroline O'Connor
Mary Beth Peil and cast
Mary Beth Peil
Ramin Karimloo and cast
Ramin Karimloo
Derek Klena
Constantine Germanacos
Christy Altomare
Mary Beth Peil, Derek Klena, Christy Altomare, Darko Tresnjak, Terrence McNally, Stephen Flaherty, Lynn Ahrens, Ramin Karimloo, Caroline O'Connor and Nicole Scimeca
Christy Altomare and cast
Mary Beth Peil and Derek Klena
Christy Altomare
Derek Klena
Ramin Karimloo and Constantine Germanacos
Mary Beth Peil, Derek Klena and Christy Altomare
John Bolton, Mary Beth Peil, Derek Klena, Christy Altomare, Ramin Karimloo, Caroline O'Connor and Nicole Scimeca
Lynn Ahrens, Constantine Germanacos and Ramin Karimloo
Derek Klena, Christy Altomare, Darko Tresnjak, Terrence McNally, Stephen Flaherty, Lynn Ahrens, Ramin Karimloo, Caroline O'Connor
Darko Tresnjak, Terrence McNally, Stephen Flaherty, Lynn Ahrens
Christy Altomare and Darko Tresnjak
Christy Altomare
