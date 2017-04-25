ANASTASIA
Photo Coverage: ANASTASIA Gets a Royal Welcome on Broadway- Inside the Opening Night Bows!

Apr. 25, 2017  

The hotly anticipated stage adaption of the animated classic, ANASTASIA opened on Broadway just last night at the Broadhurst Theatre. BroadwayWorld was on hand for the big night and we're taking you inside the curtain call below!

From the Tony Award-winning creators of the Broadway musical RAGTIME, the dazzling new musical Anastasia transports us from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920's, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing con man and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love and family.

The company is led by Christy Altomare, Derek Klena, John Bolton, Ramin Karimloo, Caroline O'Connor, and Mary Beth Peil.

ANASTASIA features a book by celebrated playwright Terrence McNally, and a brand new, original score from Tony Award winners Stephen Flaherty (music) and Lynn Ahrens (lyrics), featuring several of the most beloved songs from the 1997 animated film. Tony Award-winning director Darko Tresnjak directs.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

