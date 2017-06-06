Photo Coverage: 92Y Lyrics & Lyricists Shines a Spotlight on Lerner And Loewe

The 92Y Lyrics & Lyricists presented From Camelot to California The Worlds of Lerner & Loewe this weekend and BroadwayWorld was there.

Scotland, California, Covent Garden, Paris, Camelot - lyricist Alan Jay Lerner and composer Frederick Loewe evoked entire worlds in their groundbreaking musicals that include some of Broadway's biggest hits. Brigadoon, Paint Your Wagon, My Fair Lady, Gigi and Camelot all were conjured by the Old World Austrian Loewe and the Harvard-educated American Lerner. Rob Berman, music director of the New York City Center Encores! series and recent Broadway musicals Dames at Sea, Bright Star and Tuck Everlasting, makes his L&L debut as artistic director for a captivating season-closer and night of romantic songs, from "Almost Like Being in Love" to "I Could Have Danced All Night." Bringing Lerner and Loewe's worlds to life: the father-daughter team of Chuck Cooper and Lilli Cooper (The Life, and Spring Awakening, respectively); A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder co-stars Bryce Pinkham and Lauren Worsham; and Side Show's Ryan Silverman.

Says Rob Berman artistic directer, writer & host: "With incisive lyrics, gorgeous melodies and devoted attention to character and setting, Lerner and Loewe wrote some of the greatest musicals produced during the golden age of Broadway. Inspired by the mythical and ephemeral worlds they created such as Brigadoon and Camelot, this concert will take the audience on a journey that starts from nothing, blooms to life and finally disappears."