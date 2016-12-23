Patti LuPone and Tovah Feldshuh to Guest Star on CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND

Broadway stars Patti LuPone (WAR PAINT, GYPSY) and Tovah Feldshuh (PIPPIN, GOLDA'S BALCONY) will guest star on the January 13th episode of CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND on The CW. In the episode titled, "Will Scarsdale Like Josh's Shayna Punim?", when Rebecca (Rachel Bloom) attends a family Bar Mitzvah and sees her Rabbi (guest star LuPone), she realizes she still has far to go on her search for happiness. The episode airs 9:00-10:00 p.m. ET on The CW.

In the musical-themed comedy, Rachel Bloom stars as Rebecca Bunch, a successful driven, and possibly crazy young woman who impulsively gives up everything in a desperate attempt to find love and happiness...in suburban West Covina, CA.

Tony nominee Santino Fontana plays Greg, a bartender and Rebecca's (Bloom) first friend. The cast also includes actor and comedIan McDonald (MADtv) as Darryl, Rebecca's new boss; OBIE and Drama Desk Award winner Champlin (Broadway productions of Billy Elliot, Sweeney Todd) as Paula, her co-worker at the law firm who is suspicious of Rebecca; and Broadway star Rodriguez III (Here Lies Love) who plays Josh, Rebecca's childhood boyfriend who she serendipitously runs into years later, and who acts as the catalyst for her dramatic life change.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

