PRESENT LAUGHTER's Tedra Millan and BILLIONS' Sam Gilroy to Host Ducdame Ensemble's SHAKESPEARE SINGS

Ducdame Ensemble founding members Tedra Millan (PRESENT LAUGHTER, THE WOLVES) and Sam Gilroy (Showtime's BILLIONS) are set to co-host SHAKESPEARE SINGS on Sunday April 23, 2017.

Ethan Paulini will direct, and Nissa Kahle provides the Music Direction. The concert, held on Shakespeare's birthday, serves as a fundraiser for Ducdame Ensemble.

From classical music to Broadway showtunes to rock and pop, perhaps no other writer has had more influence on music than Shakespeare. SHAKESPEARE SINGS will serve up selections from all these genres in this festive evening of music and merriment.

Chad Burris, Hannah Eakin, Zachary Hess, Alicia Krakauer, Mary Malaney, Rachel Mulcahy, and Gracie Winchester will join Ducdame Ensemble Members, Samantha Blinn, Michael J. Connolly, Gabrielle Georgescu, Ariana Karp, Zander Kirby, and Kelly Strandemo at the theatre space at Metro Baptist Church.

Raffle prizes including theatre tickets, signed books from notable LAMDA alumni, and a weekend getaway in the Hudson Valley will be drawn throughout the evening.

Ducdame Ensemble, a not-for-profit theatre company, was founded by graduates of the Masters Degree in Classical Acting program from the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art (LAMDA). The Ensemble's inaugural USA production, a new adaptation of Lope de Vega's FUENTE OVEJUNA, received a 2015 FringeNYC Overall Excellence Award. Their 2016 partnership with the International ShakespeareCenter Santa Fe produced the premiere of DAMES OF THRONES, THE WOMEN OF SHAKESPEARE'S HISTORIES; THE MERCHANT OF VENICE; and an immersive TWELFTH NIGHT at the renowned Meow Wolf venue: House of Eternal Return. Ducdame Ensemble, known for productions that draw attention to currently relevant themes in classic texts, will officially announce their upcoming summer 2017 production at SHAKESPEARE SINGS.

Metro Baptist Church is located at 410 West 40th Street, NYC. Doors will open at 7pm on April 23rd, 2017. Tickets for SHAKESPEARE SINGS are on sale at www.ducdameensemble.com.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

