A DOG STORY Original Off-Broadway Cast Recording Unleashed Today

Broadway Records has announced that A Dog Story (Original Off-Broadway Cast Recording) will be released digitally and in stores today, January 20, 2017. The album is currently available for order at www.BroadwayRecords.com.

A Dog Story is a charming new musical comedy with music and lyrics by Gayla D. Morgan and a book by Eric H. Weinberger about Roland, a career-driven lawyer, who thinks he must be married to make partner. To solve his dilemma, he gets a puppy as a chick magnet. Through first dates, angry tangos, and a sudden disappearance, Roland discovers there's more to life when you "get a dog!"

The cast of A Dog Story includes David Perlman (Baby It's You!) as Roland, Lindsie VanWinkle (Nevermore) as Miranda, Stefanie Brown (Wicked tour) as Blair, Brian Ray Norris (Sense and Sensibility) as Guy.

Directed by Justin Baldridge with musical direction by Dylan Marcaurele, the creative team includes scenic design by Lauren Mills, sound design by Tyler Kieffer, lighting design by Jamie Roderick, costume design by Travis Chinick, orchestrations by Frank Galgano & Matt Castle, and choreography by Shannon Lewis. A Dog Story is executive produced by Ken Davenport. National and international licensing of A Dog Story will be announced shortly. The show is produced by Seaglass Theatrical and co-produced by Waterfront Theatrics and Martha Robinson. The cast album is produced by Gayla D. Morgan, with executive producers Wayne LaRue Smith and Waterfront Theatrics.

Track List:

1. Married Over Labor Day

2. Get a Dog

3. Freedom

4. It's Cuz of You

5. All About the Dog

6. Because of Her

7. Vacation/Training Tango

8. Cupid's Lullaby

9. The Nightmare

10. Cupid's Lullaby - Reprise

11. Let's Make Some Noise

12. Better Saturday Nights

13. Please Come Home

14. Get a Dog - Reprise

BROADWAY RECORDS (Van Dean, President) is one of the preeminent theatrical record labels to produce original cast albums for major Broadway and Off-Broadway shows including the Grammy nominated Matilda The Musical, Grammy nominated Fiddler on the Roof (2015 revival) and Tony Award-winning and Grammy nominated The Color Purple(2015 revival) among others. Recent releases include Disaster!, Allegiance, The Visit, Doctor Zhivago, Side Show (2014 revival), Bonnie & Clyde, Big Fish and NBC's television events, The Wiz Live! and Peter Pan Live!. The label's critically-acclaimed "Live at Feinstein's/54 BELOW" series features top Broadway stars including Patti LuPone, Aaron Tveit, Annaleigh Ashford, Norbert Leo Butz, Sierra Boggess, Laura Benanti, Emily Skinner & Alice Ripley, Frank Wildhorn and Friends, Micky Dolenz and many others. Most recently, Broadway Records launched the I Have a Voice anti-bullying initiative as well as Broadway for Orlando (in partnership with creators Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley) as a response to the Pulse nightclub mass shooting. The all-star benefit single, "What the World Needs Now is Love" (recorded at NYC's Avatar Studios on Wednesday, June 15, 2016) has been downloaded more than 65k times and raised over $100k to date and counting, with 100% of the proceeds benefitting the GLBT Center of Central Florida. Additionally, the song reached No. 1 on the iTunes song chart in its first week of release and broke into the Billboard Top 100 with no commercial radio play. To learn more, visit www.BroadwayRecords.com.

Pictured: A DOG STORY cast in the recording studio. Photo by John Kilgore.

