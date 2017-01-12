NYTW's OTHELLO, Starring David Oyelowo and Daniel Craig, Plays Benefit Performance Tonight

New York Theatre Workshop (NYTW) presents a benefit performance of Othello, directed by Tony Award winner Sam Gold (Fun Home), tonight, January 12, 2017, at 6:30 pm. Proceeds from the evening will go to benefit NYTW's education and engagement programming across the 2016/17 season, providing thousands of students, teens, artists, and local residents access to some of the most exciting new voices and leading theatre artists of our time.

Tickets for the benefit performance are on sale online at www.nytw.org or by calling 212-460-5475 (Monday noon-6pm; Tuesday-Sunday noon-curtain time).

The funds raised from the one-night-only benefit performance will support New York Theatre Workshop's education and engagement initiatives including Learning Workshop, a multi-disciplinary in-school arts education program serving 1,500 students each year; CheapTix, a subsidized ticket program that provides access to students, seniors, artists and members of our local community; and Mind the Gap, a free program that brings together teens and elders to share their stories and write plays inspired by each other's lives.

Tickets to the benefit performance are priced at $1,500 (includes one ticket to the benefit performance plus an invitation to NYTW's upcoming production of THE OBJECT LESSON) and $2,500 (includes one ticket to the benefit performance and an exclusive after-party with the cast, along with a VIP invitation for two to NYTW's upcoming productions of THE OBJECT LESSON and SOJOURNERS & HER PORTMANTEAU). All tickets to the benefit performance include a tax-deductible contribution.

New York Theatre Workshop has instituted a cancellation line for all performances of the sold-out run of Othello, beginning two hours prior to curtain. Cancellation tickets are full price, subject to availability, and will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis. NYTW has also partnered with TodayTix, the theater ticket app, to offer a CheapTix mobile lottery for every performance of Othello. All lottery entries will be collected through the mobile app and more information is available on the TodayTix website.

A limited number of tickets are available through NYTW's patron program, The Society of Repeat Defenders. Patron memberships that include tickets to Othello begin at $2,500. Repeat Defenders receive tickets to four productions plus concierge booking services, discounted guest tickets, invitations to special events and receptions, and more.

OTHELLO is currently playing at New York Theatre Workshop (79 E. 4th Street New York, NY 10003) for a limited run through Wednesday, January 18, 2017.

The cast features David Wilson Barnes (The Lieutenant of Inishmore), Marsha Stephanie Blake (The Merchant of Venice), Rachel Brosnahan (The Big Knife), Daniel Craig (Betrayal, Spectre), Blake DeLong (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812), Glenn Fitzgerald (Ripcord), Slate Holmgren (King Lear), Anthony Michael Lopez (The Penalty), Matthew Maher (The Flick), Nikki Massoud (Zealot), David Oyelowo (Royal Shakespeare Company's The Histories, Selma, Queen of Katwe), Kyle Vincent Terry (Robin Hood), and Finn Wittrock (Death of a Salesman).

OTHELLO includes scenic design by Andrew Lieberman (Look Back in Anger), costume design by David Zinn (An Act of God), lighting design by Jane Cox (Noises Off), sound design by Bray Poor (War), and fight direction by Thomas Schall (The Crucible). Andrew Wade (Matilda) will serve as voice coach, and Michael Sexton (Titus Andronicus) will serve as dramaturg and text consultant. Othello is supported in part by an award from the National Endowment for the Arts.

New York Theatre Workshop, now in its fourth decade of incubating important new works of theatre, continues to honor its mission to explore perspectives on our collective history and respond to the events and institutions that shape all our lives. Each season, from its home in New York's East Village, NYTW presents four new productions, over 80 readings and numerous workshop productions for over 45,000 audience members. NYTW supports artists in all stages of their careers by maintaining a series of workshop programs, including work-in-progress readings, summer residencies and artist fellowships. Since its founding, NYTW has produced over 100 new, fully staged works, including Jonathan Larson's Rent; Tony Kushner's Slavs! and Homebody/Kabul; Doug Wright's Quills; Claudia Shear's Blown Sideways Through Life and Dirty Blonde; Paul Rudnick's The Most Fabulous Story Ever Toldand Valhalla; Martha Clarke's Vienna: Lusthaus; Caryl Churchill's Mad Forest, Far Away, A Number and Love and Information; Jessica Blank and Erik Jensen's Aftermath; Glen Hansard, Markéta Irglová and Enda Walsh's Once; Rick Elice's Peter and the Starcatcher; David Bowie and Enda Walsh's Lazarus; and eight acclaimed productions directed by Ivo Van Hove. NYTW's productions have received a Pulitzer Prize, seventeen Tony Awards and assorted Obie, Drama Desk and Lucille Lortel Awards.

