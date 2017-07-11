Mike Wartella to Perform Solo Show at Feinstein's/54 Below Next Month

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Mike Wartella in "Mike Wartella at Feinstein's 54 Below" on August 25th at 11:30pm

Broadway's Mike Wartella hosts a night of rock and roll, original music, and Broadway favorites reimagined at his 54 Below solo debut concert. Mike who is a singer/songwriter at heart, will fill the evening with music that will inspire you to have a cocktail, and have a blast. As a Broadway veteran, Mike has been seen playing children in Tuck Everlasting, Wicked, and Charlie and the Chocolate factory, but his powerful, edgy voice, hardly matches his youthful type, so Mike is taking to the 54 Below stage to lead you through a high-octane evening, much closer to his grown up rocker roots, that will be sure to thrill and entertain. With special guest appearances from some of his favorite Broadway pals, this is an evening not to be missed.

There will be special appearances from Broadway actors, Aaron LaVigne, Andrea Laxton, and Tessa Grady. And the Band Will be composed of Mike's childhood friends, Alex Hayes (on bass), and Jake Robinson (on drums).

Mike Wartella in "Mike Wartella at Feinstein's 54 Below" plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on August 25th at 11:30pm. There is a $20 cover charge and $20 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

About Mike Wartella

Mike's professional credits include: Broadway: Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Tuck Everlasting, Wicked. Off-Broadway: RENT, The Kid (The New Group), Seussical (Theaterworks/USA), Oliver Twist (TFANA). Regional: Chasing Rainbows (Flat Rock Playhouse, Goodspeed Opera House), Midsummer, A Prayer for Owen Meany, Denver Center Theatre Company. Film/TV: "Mysteries of Laura," Blood Night: The Legend of Mary Hatchet, Loving Leah. Twitter/Instagram @mikewartella .

About Feinstein's/54 Below

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is a performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music and has set a new standard for culinary excellence worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage.

In their description of the venue, The New York Times writes, "Feinstein's/54 Below has the intimacy of a large living room with unimpeded views and impeccable sound; there is not a bad seat in the house. Its sultry after-hours ambience is enhanced by brocade-patterned wall panels planted with orange-shaded lanterns. And the atmosphere is warmer and sexier than in Manhattan's other major supper clubs."

Located at 254 West 54th Street, Feinstein's/54 Below features up to three shows nightly with cover charges ranging from $5-$105. 54Below.com/Feinsteins

