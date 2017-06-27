Michael Moore Donates $10K to The Public Theatre

Michael Moore took to Twitter to share that he has donated $10,000 to The Public Theatre. "So here's my donation & sponsorship to The Public's Shakespeare in the Park in support of their right to free speech..." he announced on the social network.

This follows news that two major sponsors, Delta Air Lines and Bank of America, had pulled financial support for The Public Theater in response to their Donald Trump-Themed Shakespeare in the Park production of JULIUS CAESAR.

The Public had previously released a statement in response:

"We stand completely behind our production of 'Julius Caesar.' We recognize that our interpretation of the play has provoked heated discussion; audiences, sponsors and supporters have expressed varying viewpoints and opinions. Such discussion is exactly the goal of our civically-engaged theater; this discourse is the basis of a healthy democracy. Our production of 'Julius Caesar' in no way advocates violence towards anyone. Shakespeare's play, and our production, make the opposite point: those who attempt to defend democracy by undemocratic means pay a terrible price and destroy the very thing they are fighting to save. For over 400 years, Shakespeare's play has told this story and we are proud to be telling it again in Central Park."

Julius Caesar, Shakespeare's play of politics and power, was last seen in the Park 17 years ago. Rome's leader, Julius Caesar, is a force unlike any the city has seen. Magnetic, populist, irreverent, he seems bent on absolute power. A small band of patriots, devoted to the country's democratic traditions, must decide how to oppose him. Shakespeare's political masterpiece has never felt more contemporary.

Michael Moore is an Academy Award-winning documentary filmmaker, Emmy Award-winning television creator, and best-selling author. He is the writer and director of Fahrenheit 9/11, a devastating look at the presidency ofGeorge W. Bush and the War on Terror. It is the highest-grossing documentary of all time. His film Bowling for Columbine, which examines the violent nature of gun-toting Americans, won the Academy Award for Best Documentary. His Oscar nominated Sicko examined the health care crisis in the United States and helped to ignite the movement toward universal health care. His genre-busting first film, Roger & Me, was named by NPR as one of the top ten movies of the decade. He created the award-winning and ground-breaking television series "TV Nation" and "The Awful Truth," both of them satirical TV newsmagazines which took on the powers-that-be. Each of Moore's eight books have made the bestseller list, with "Stupid White Men" being one of the largest selling nonfiction books of the last decade. Moore's works have examined, both with scathing humor and painful facts, topics such as globalization, corporate America, capitalism and whoever the sitting President happens to be. He is the winner of the John Steinbeck Award, the British Book of the Year Award, and the Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival. In 2005, Time Magazine named Moore "one of the world's 100 Most Influential People.

Photo: Michael Moore via Twitter.

