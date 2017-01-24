Meryl Streep, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Denzel & More React to Oscar Nominations

This morning, Demian Bichir, Dustin Lance Black, Glenn Close, Guillermo del Toro, Marcia Gay Harden, Terrence Howard, Jennifer Hudson, Brie Larson, Jason Reitman, Gabourey Sidibe and Ken Watanabe joined Academy President Cheryl Boone Isaacs to reveal the 89th Oscars Nominations. Click here for the full list of nominees and click here to learn which of your Broadway faves received a nod.

DENZEL WASHINGTON, Best Actor FENCES: "Thank you to the Academy for this wonderful recognition and for honoring August Wilson's brilliant words. I am just lucky to have been entrusted with this project and to have the chance to work with the amazing Viola Davis and the rest of my talented cast and crew."



VIOLA DAVIS, Best Supporting Actress, FENCES: "Thank you to the Academy for recognizing this extraordinary, important film and my work in it. Thank you Denzel for being at the helm!"



TODD BLACK | Producer FENCES - Best Picture: "I could not be more excited and grateful to the Academy for recognizing our film. Extending my congratulations to Denzel and Viola and the rest of the fantastic cast and crew of FENCES who brought the words of August Wilson to life. This is a very special day, and I am just thrilled right now."



CONSTANZA ROMERO WILSON | Wife of August Wilson (Best Adapted Screenplay): "I am overjoyed that August's work is being recognized, and that millions of people are getting the chance to see FENCES! I feel he would be incredibly proud of the love and care that everyone involved, especially Denzel, invested to make this film possible."



EMMA STONE, Best Actress for LA LA LAND: What a morning. I am so grateful for this honor and I'm so happy to share this feeling with my 'La La Land' family. The greatest part of life is connecting with people, and I love the deeply talented, kind and passionate people I was lucky enough to work with on this movie. I'm also overjoyed that the movie has connected with audiences in the way it has, and that it's hopefully bringing a kick in their step to those who watch it. This is beyond any of our wildest imaginings and we can't wait to celebrate together.

LIN-MANUEL MIRANDA: Best Original Song for MOANA "It's so crazy, dude! I'm an Academy Awards dork. I'd cry at the Chuck Workman montages. I'd wait for them to shout out to Bill Conti when he was conducting. I'd memorize Billy Crystal's monologues that he used to write with Marc Shaiman, who I'm working on with Mary Poppins Returns right now, so to get to go to that party is really a great thrill." He also revealed that his date to the Oscar's ceremony will be none other than his mom. "My mom called dibs when I was a little kid," he joked. [source: Billboard]

MERYL STREEP, Best Actress for FLORENCE FOSTER JENKINS: Streep made history with her 20th Oscar nomination. She responded to the accomplishment with a GIF, sent in an email on Tuesday morning. "Please find the following GIF as a statement on behalf of Meryl Streep," a publicist for Paramount in wrote.

MICHELLE WILLIAMS, Best Supporting Actress for MANCHESTER BY THE SEA: "Thank you so much to the Academy for this recognition. Making this film was incredibly rewarding and none of it would have been possible without the guidance from our fearless leader, Kenneth Lonergan. I am thrilled to share this nomination with Kenny, Casey, Lucas and the rest of the cast, producers and crew. Congratulations to my fellow nominees. It is truly an honor to be included among such amazing women in this category." [source: US Weekly]

JEFF BRIDGES Best Supporting Actor for HELL OR HIGH WATER: "Woke up this morning in beautiful Solano Beach after playing a cool gig at the Belly Up with my band the Abiders to find out I've been nominated for my performance in Hell or High Water. What a thrill, especially for a movie that is so close to my heart. I really dug playing with Gil, Chris and Ben and being directed by the talented David Mackenzie. And such a great script from Taylor. Woo hoo! Thanks, Academy." [source: US Weekly]

MICHAEL SHANNON, Best Supporting Actor Nominee for NOCTURNAL ANIMALS: "I am thrilled! Loved making this film. I would work with Tom anytime, anywhere. Jake and Aaron and Karl made it easy for me. Nice to get some good news in the midst of all the carnage, so to speak." [source: US Weekly]

