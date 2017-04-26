Melissa Errico to 'Sing Sondheim' at 54 Below, Perform at Lincoln Center's Spring Gala

Tony Award-nominated singer & actress Melissa Errico will return to Feinstein's/54 Below on Saturday, June 3 at 7pm for the NYC debut of her acclaimed concert "Melissa Errico Sings Sondheim," where she will lend her gorgeous voice to the music and lyrics of Stephen Sondheim, including songs from shows of his that she has starred in.

With numbers from Gypsy, Into the Woods, Sweeney Todd, Anyone Can Whistle, Company, A Little Night Music, and more, the concert is one no Sondheim or Broadway fan should miss.

Tickets are $40-$80 and can be purchased online at www.54Below.com or by phone at 646-476-3551.

Errico will also be performing on May 2 at Lincoln Center's Spring Gala featuring a Musical Celebration of Herman, Menken and Sondheim starring actress & singer Angela Lansbury. She also has a benefit concert in Westchester on May 6 at Caramoor in Katonah at 8:30pm.

Errico's history with Sondheim began when he selected her to star as Dot in Sunday In The Park With George at The Kennedy Center Sondheim Celebration. She went on to perform many tribute concerts for Sondheim at such venues as Avery Fisher Music Hall, Symphony Space, and The Natural History Museum. Errico was honored to costar as Clara opposite Judy Kuhn in Passion at Classic Stage Company, and critics called Errico's Drama Desk-nominated performance "sublime; I've never seen or heard a better Clara," (The Wall Street Journal). In the 2016 Encores! season, Melissa tackled one of Sondheim's most controversial and conflicted heroines when she shone as Leona in Do I Hear A Waltz?

Tony Award-nominee Melissa Errico has established herself as a Broadway star, film/television actress, recording and concert artist. She has starred in the Broadway musicals Anna Karenina, My Fair Lady, High Society, Dracula, White Christmas and Amour; as well as the first national tour of Les Miserables. At The Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, she has starred in The Sound of Music, My Fair Lady and Camelot. Her solo CDs include, Blue Like That (EMI/Capitol Records), Lullabies & Wildflowers (VMG/Universal), Legrand Affair (Ghostlight/Sony) and What About Today? Melissa Errico Live at 54 Below?(Broadway Records; CD & DVD). She has starred in plays by Shaw, Oscar Wilde and Wally Shawn. Television roles include, the series Central Park West by Darren Star, recurring roles on Stephen Soderbergh's The Knick (Catherine) & Showtime's Billions (June). Melissa has collaborated with Stephen Sondheim on the revival of Sunday In the Park With George (Dot/ Marie) at The Kennedy Center, followed by John Doyle's production of Passion (Clara) for which she was nominated for a sixth Drama Desk Award; and most recently as Leona in the 2016 Encores! production of Do I Hear A Waltz at City Center. This season, she reprised the role of Sharon in a smash hit off-Broadway revival of Finian's Rainbow at the Irish Repertory Theatre which was extended many times, received rave reviews and was filmed in January 2017 for The Lincoln Center Library. Melissa has served on The National Endowment for the Arts and has published essays for various magazines as well as The New York Times. She is married to tennis player and sports commentator Patrick McEnroe, and they have three young daughters and a Yorkie named Pepper. For more information on Melissa Errico, visit www.MelissaErrico.com.

