Matthew Morrison to Return to GREY'S ANATOMY

TV Line is reporting that Matthew Morrison will be returning to his role as the abusive husband Paul Stadler on "Grey's Anatomy". According to the actor, his character will play a "big role" in the upcoming 14th season of the medical drama. The new season is slated to air September 28th.

For more, visit TV Line here.

Morrison most recent Broadway credit was starring as "J.M Barrie" in the Harvey Weinstein musical "Finding Neverland". In 2015, Morrison wrapped the final season of Fox's musical comedy series "Glee," where he starred as the director of the GLEE club, "Mr. Schuester", garnered him an Emmy and two Golden Globe nominations. The show was created by Ryan Murphyand received the Golden Globe award "Best Television Series - Comedy or Musical" in 2010 and 2011. Matthew made his debut on Broadway in "Footloose" but his big break came when he was cast as heartthrob Link Larkin in the hit "Hairspray." Morrison was later nominated for a Tony Award for his role in "The Light in the Piazza," and received a Drama Desk Nomination for Outstanding Actor in a Musical for "10 Million Miles." He also starred in the Tony-winning revival of "South Pacific" at Lincoln Center Theatre in New York.

In June, 2013, Morrison released his latest studio album, "Where It All Began". Morrison released his debut, self-titled album through Mercury Records in 2011, which featured an A-list lineup of guest artists including Sting, Gwyneth Paltrow and Sir Elton John.

