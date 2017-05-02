Marina Kamen Interviews Broadway's Eddie Korbich & Mimi Bessette on this Video Broadcast of 'Musical Health Talk!'

This "Musical Health Talk" Broadcast is sure to get you movin', singing and staying entertained. We are joined by two of Broadway's brightest star, Eddie Korbich & Mimi Bessette.

In addition to multiple TV & Film credits, these incredible entertainers have spent their lives at the top of the Music Theatre scene in NYC and around the country.

Please join our videotaped Broadcast as we discuss the entertainment industry, singing for our physical as well as emotional health, family and how the industry has developed and changed over the past 3 decades. Thank you to Eddie & Mimi for singing on a couple of familiar tunes that both were gracious enough to share their fabulous voices on during this program.

Mimi Bessette has been a Musical Theatre treasure for years. Raised in Ridgefield CT, this talented performer has appeared on Broadway, Off Broadway as well as in National tours and Regional Theatre.

Some of her credits include Broadway's Bonnie & Clyde ( Emma Parker) Little Shop of Horrors ( Audrey)

Big River, Best Little WhoreHouse...

Mimi has also appeared with Andrea Martin on the Television show Difficult People.

In addition, Mimi is working on a new follow up CD to her "Lullabies of Broadway" release collaborating with Tony and Grammy nominated Producer/Arranger, Michael Moritz, Jr.

Mimi's recent project :



"Ain't Far From Home"

A musical reading produced by The Musical Theatre Factory

2 actors: me and Cicily Daniels Macias

We each play 7 characters from 1855 to 1955; some fictional, some historical, dealing with slavery and civil rights issues

Book and Lyrics: Sukari Jones

Music: Ben Krauss

Director: Kimberly Eaton

Musical Director: Cynthia Meng

Stage Mgr: Jason Richard



Thank you to Eddie Korbich and Mimi Bessette for sharing their talents, experience and giving us their time for this "Musical Health Talk" Broadcast!

