MISS SAIGON Cast and Vets Will Unite to Benefit National Asian Artists Project

On August 6 (8PM) the Green Room 42 (570 10th Avenue) will welcome the cast of Miss Saigon on Broadway in a special benefit for the National Asian Artists Project.

The night is being hosted by Devin ILaw who plays Thuy in the current Broadway company of Miss Saigon. Performers will include: Paul HeeSang Miller, Nkrumah Gatling, Viveca Chow, Emily Bautista, Antoine L. Smith, Robert Pendilla, Lina Lee, Julian DeGuzman, Anna-Lee Wright, Carol Angeli, Travis Ward-Osborne, Casey Garvin.

Special guests will include: Bob Avian (Original Choreographer of Miss Saigon and A Chorus Line), Richard Jay-Alexander (Associate Producer of the Original Miss Saigon), William Ivey (Long Tony Award winning Broadway Costume Designer), Malan Breton (famed fashion designer), and Alan Ariano (Original cast member of Miss Saigon).

For tickets, visit: https://www.greenfignyc.com



National Asian Artists' Project, founded in 2002, is a New York-based non-profit organization that is dedicated to showcasing the work of Asian-American theatre artists through performance, outreach, and educational programming. In their professional careers, NAAP founders Baayork Lee, Steven Eng, and Nina Zoie Lam, saw that with the few well-paid jobs that existed for any theater artist, prospects were even more dismal for an artist of Asian descent. Lee is a director, choreographer, and dancer on Broadway; Eng is an actor and singer on the West End; and Lam is an actor and dancer on Broadway. Through NAAP, they continually seek to provide professional opportunities and training to Asian artists, to bridge diverse communities with the outstanding work of professional artists of Asian descent, and to inspire children and adults to bring the arts into their lives. Their programmatic activities include Discover - a series presenting one-act musicals; Rediscover - a series producing classic musicals; Broadway Community Chorus - offering musical training; and Theatre Club - offering professional theatre training.

