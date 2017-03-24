Lynn Nottage's SWEAT Opens Sunday on Broadway

Click Here for More Articles on SWEAT

A friendly reminder! Sweat, the acclaimed new play by Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage, directed by Kate Whoriskey will open on Broadway this Sunday, March 26, at Studio 54 (254 West 54th Street).

The full cast includes Carlo Albán (Oscar), James Colby (Stan), Khris Davis (Chris), Johanna Day (Tracey), John Earl Jelks (Brucie), Will Pullen (Jason), Lance Coadie Williams (Evan), Michelle Wilson (Cynthia), and Alison Wright (Jessie).

With warm humor and tremendous heart, Lynn Nottage's Sweat tells the story of a group of friends who have spent their lives sharing drinks, secrets and laughs while working together on the line of a factory floor. But when layoffs and picket lines begin to chip away at their trust, the friends find themselves pitted against each other in the hard fight to stay afloat.

Kate Whoriskey directs this stunning new play about the collision of race, class, family and friendship, and the tragic, unintended costs of community without opportunity.

Sweat was co-commissioned by the Oregon Shakespeare Festival and D.C.'s Arena Stage. The play received its world premiere at OSF in July 2015, in a sold-out run. The production subsequently played an acclaimed run at Arena Stage in January 2016. Sweat played at New York's Public Theater in November 2016, where it was extended three times, with critics writing about the play's breathtaking timeliness, compassion, and power.

The creative team for Sweat features John Lee Beatty (scenic design), Jennifer Moeller (costume design), Peter Kaczorowski (lighting design), Rob Milburn and Michael Bodeen (sound design), and Jeff Sugg (projection design).

Sweat is produced on Broadway by Stuart Thompson, Louise L. Gund, Tulchin Bartner Productions, Jon B. Platt, Roy Furman, Len Blavatnik, Shelly Mitchell, Scott Rudin, Ted Snowdon, Kevin Emrick, True Love Productions, John Gore, Deborah Taylor/Richard Winkler, and The Public Theater.

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus

