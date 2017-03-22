Lucy Kirkwood's THE CHILDREN Set to Transfer to Broadway This Fall with London Cast; ACTUALLY Will Open Off-Broadway

Click Here for More Articles on MANHATTAN THEATRE CLUB

Lynne Meadow (Artistic Director) and Barry Grove (Executive Producer) have just announced two productions as part of Manhattan Theatre Club's upcoming 2017-2018 season.

On Broadway at the Samuel J Friedman Theatre (261 West 47th Street), MTC will produce the American premiere of The Royal Court Theatre's production of THE CHILDREN, the new play by Lucy Kirkwood (CHIMERICA), directed by James MacDonald (TOP GIRLS at MTC) starring acclaimed London cast members Francesca Annis, Ron Cook, and Deborah Findlay.

At The Studio at Stage II - The Harold and Mimi Steinberg New Play Series, MTC will produce the New York premiere of ACTUALLY, the new play by Anna Ziegler (PHOTOGRAPH 51), directed by Lileana Blain-Cruz (RED SPEEDO), presented in association with Williamstown Theatre Festival, Mandy Greenfield, Artistic Director.

ON BROADWAY AT THE Samuel J. Friedman THEATRE

THE CHILDREN

American Premiere by Lucy Kirkwood

Directed by James MacDonald

Featuring London cast members Francesca Annis, Ron Cook, Deborah Findlay

Previews Begin: Tuesday, November 28, 2017

Opening Night: Thursday, December 14, 2017

Direct from an acclaimed run in London, the powerful Royal Court Theatre production of Lucy Kirkwood's astonishing new play will make its American debut at MTC with the heralded original cast. In a remote cottage on the lonely British coast, a couple of retired nuclear engineers are living a very quiet life. Outside, the world is in utter chaos following a devastating series of events. When an old friend turns up at their door, they're shocked to discover the real reason for her visit. The Mail on Sunday calls The Children "beautifully written and superbly acted." Hailed by The Independent as "the most rewarding dramatist of her generation," playwright Lucy Kirkwoodmakes her highly anticipated New York debut. Directing is the award-winning James MacDonald (TOP GIRLS at MTC).

The Children will star the original Royal Court Theatre cast BAFTA Award winner Francesca Annis (BBC's "Cranford"), Olivier Award nominee Ron Cook (Juno and the Paycock at The Donmar), and Olivier Award winner Deborah Findlay (RSC's Stanley).

The creative team for The Children will feature Miriam Buether (scenic and costume design), Peter Mumford (lighting design), and Max Pappenheim (sound design).

Additional listings information for The Children will be announced in the coming weeks.

MTC AT THE STUDIO AT STAGE II - HAROLD AND MIMI STEINBERG NEW PLAY SERIES

ACTUALLY

New York Premiere by Anna Ziegler

Directed by Lileana Blain-Cruz

Presented in Association with Williamstown Theatre Festival (Mandy Greenfield, Artistic Director)

Previews Begin: Tuesday, October 31, 2017

Opening Night: Tuesday, November 14, 2017

Amber and Tom are freshmen at Princeton University, where their experiences so far have only two things in common: drunken parties and a desire to fit in. But when they meet, their common experience becomes anything but, and their moral mettle is put to the test. Lileana Blain-Cruz directs Anna Ziegler's deeply felt and relevant play about intimacy and responsibility, power and provocation, privilege, and protocol.

The co-world premiere of Actually will be produced by Geffen Playhouse and Williamstown Theatre Festival in 2017.

The Studio at Stage II has been partially underwritten with a major grant from The Harold and Mimi Steinberg Charitable Trust.

Casting, creative team, and additional listings information for Actually will be announced in the coming weeks.

In addition to The Children and Actually, Manhattan Theatre Club's 2017-2018 season will also include the previously announced Broadway premiere of Prince of Broadway at MTC's Samuel J. Friedman Theatre, and at New York City Center - Stage I, the New York premiere of In the Body of the World. Additional productions for MTC's 2017- 2018 season will be announced in the coming weeks.

Manhattan Theatre Club, under the leadership of Artistic Director Lynne Meadow and Executive ProducerBarry Grove, has become one of the country's most prominent and prestigious theatre companies. Over the past four and a half decades, MTC productions have earned numerous awards including six Pulitzer Prizes and 20 Tony Awards. MTC has a Broadway home at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre (261 West 47th Street) and two Off-Broadway theatres at New York City Center (131 West 55th Street). Renowned MTC productions include August Wilson's Jitney; Heisenberg by Simon Stephens; The Father by Florian Zeller with translation by Christopher Hampton (Tony Nomination for Best Play); Fool For Love by Sam Shepard; Airline Highway by Lisa D'Amour; Casa Valentina by Harvey Fierstein; Outside Mullingar and Doubt by John PatRick Stanley; The Commons of Pensacola by Amanda Peet; Murder Ballad by Julia Jordan and Juliana Nash; Choir Boy by Tarell Alvin McCraney; The Assembled Parties by Richard Greenberg; Wit by Margaret Edson; Venus in Furby David Ives; Good People and Rabbit Hole by David Lindsay-Abaire; The Whipping Man by Matthew Lopez; Time Stands Still by Donald Margulies; Ruined by Lynn Nottage; Proof by David Auburn; The Tale of the Allergist's Wife by Charles Busch; Love! Valour! Compassion! by Terrence McNally; The Piano Lesson by August Wilson; Crimes of the Heart by Beth Henley; and Ain't Misbehavin', the Fats Waller musical. For more information on MTC, please visit www.ManhattanTheatreClub.com.

Photo Credit: Johan Persson

