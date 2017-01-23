'Lord of the Dance' Michael Flatley Sued By Broadway Press Firm for Skipping Bill

According to Page Six, Lord of the Dance, Michael Flatley, who just came out of retirement to perform at Donald Trump's Liberty Ball on Friday, has just been sued by Broadway PR firm O&M Co.

The firm claims that Flatley skipped out on his $42K bill for "fees and expenses for public relations and theatrical press agent services" for his last Broadway show. Lord of the Dance: Dangerous Games ran at the Lyric Theatre last holiday season.

O&M's Rick Miramontez told Page Six: "We provide our services in good faith, and we've been blessed to work for an amazing roster of responsible and appreciative clients. Pursuing legal action is an absolute last resort and we do everything we can to avoid it."

Michael Flatley first stepped onto the world stage 20 years ago in a performance he created that caught the attention of millions around the world. Since then, his name and Lord of the Dance brand have become synonymous with spectacular artistry and grand scale productions that have mesmerized audiences around the globe.

Michael broke the mould of traditional Irish Dancing by incorporating upper body movement and creating edgy rhythm patterns that departed from the traditional. He has created, directed and produced several successful shows including Lord of the Dance, Feet of Flames, Celtic Tiger and his latest show Lord of the Dance: Dangerous Games.

