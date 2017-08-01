Lilli Cooper and Ariana Groover Join Janet Krupin's CHEMICAL DRIVE in Concert

Lilli Cooper (SpongeBob SquarePants, Wicked, Spring Awakening) and Ariana Groover (Holler If Ya Hear Me) have joined the cast of the world premiere of Chemical Drive by Janet Krupin (Bring It On, If/Then, Hands on a Hardbody).

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents the original musical in concert-debuting original music inspired by herstory-September 1 at 9:30 PM. Also joining the cast are Tyler Milliron and co-writers Brian Ripps and Gabe Cummins.

With a book by Janet, music by Janet, guitarist Brian Ripps and multi-instrumentalist Gabe Cummins, Chemical Drive is inspired by the stranger-than-fiction nuclear history of Janet's hometown. The evening will feature Janet and a cast of Broadway friends portraying what life might be like when the government hires a rock 'n' roll band to distract from top secret operations underway. Where Cabaret meets Fleetwood Mac is Chemical Drive.

Chris Fink directs; Michael Gioia and AnLi Kelly-Durham produce.

Janet Krupin in Chemical Drive plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on September 1. There is a $25-$35 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT THE CREATIVE TEAM

Janet Krupin (book and music) has had three back to back-to-back roles on Broadway in Bring It On: The Musical, Hands on A Hardbody and If/Then, starring Idina Menzel. She independently produced the pop project Hipster Pinup and directed video content featured on Playbill. She has been seen in Girlboss and as Megyn in David Cross' Hits on Netflix. Janet was a five-time gold medalist in voice at The Northwest Musicfest by age 18 and received a B.A. in Cinematic Arts from USC with a double minor in musical theatre and philosophy.

Brian Ripps (music), originally from Long Island, is a guitarist, vocalist and entertainer with a melting pot of influences based in rock, blues, folk and soul. Brian has shared his unique, boundless brand of energy on stages nationwide 300 nights a year since 2008, most notably in opening slots for Rob Thomas, REO Speedwagon and Trace Adkins. He will happily play any song you can think of, except anything by The Eagles. He is a proud supporter of the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society and raised thousands of dollars for the organization last summer as a candidate for Man of the Year.

Gabe Cummins (music), a native of Solon, NY, has been immersed in the music industry since the age of 13. An honors graduate of Berklee College of Music (B.F.A. in Performance) and NYU (M.A. in Composition/Performance), Gabe began performing in NYC upon his arrival and has since been seen on stage regularly at Highline Ballroom, SOBs, Rockwood, The Blue Note, BAM and Lincoln Center. He writes in a distinct style having produced commercially for Nike, HBO, Cinemax, Pizzeria Uno, and Chipotle. As a highly revered educator Gabe teaches songwriting, private lessons and ensembles at NYU, The New School and Beacon High School. Gabe currently resides in Brooklyn where his versatility and musicality keep him in high demand as a writer, performer, producer and educator.

