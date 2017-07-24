Lev Gorn Joins NAPOLI, BROOKLYN as 'Nic Muscolino' Tomorrow

Starting tomorrow, Tuesday, July 25, Lev Gorn will assume the role of "Nic Muscolino" in Roundabout Theatre Company's Napoli, Brooklyn.

Napoli, Brooklyn is Gorn's first show at Roundabout Theatre Company. Among his TV credits are "The Americans" (series regular), "Madam Secretary" (recurring), "NCIS" (recurring), "Blue Bloods," "Taken," "Bored To Death," "Brotherhood," "The Wire" (recurring). He has appeared on the big screen in Cafe Society, Once Upon a Time in Queens, Ace the Case, Blue Collar Boys, Pawn Sacrifice, Keen, and Sangre De Mi Sangre.

The cast also features Shirine Babb as "Celia Jones," Alyssa Bresnahan as "Luda," Juliet Brett as "Connie Duffy," Jordyn DiNatale as "Francesca Muscolino," Lilli Kay as "Tina Muscolino," Elise Kibler as "Vita Muscolino," and Erik Lochtefeld as "Albert Duffy."

Roundabout Theatre Company presents Meghan Kennedy's (Too Much, Too Much, Too Many) new play Napoli, Brooklyn, commissioned by Roundabout, directed by Gordon Edelstein. Napoli, Brooklyn is running at the Laura Pels Theatre at the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre (111 W 46th Street). This is a limited engagement Off-Broadway through September 3, 2017.

Napoli, Brooklyn is a gripping, provocative portrait of love in all its danger and beauty. In 1960 Brooklyn, the Muscolinos have raised three proud and passionate daughters. But as the girls come of age in a rapidly changing world, their paths diverge-in drastic and devastating ways-from their parents' deeply traditional values. Despite their fierce love, each young woman harbors a secret longing that, if revealed, could tear the family apart. When an earth-shattering event rocks their Park Slope neighborhood, life comes to a screeching halt and the Muscolino sisters are forced to confront their conflicting visions for the future.

