Leslie Odom Jr. to Perform; Alan Menken to Premiere New Music at Boston Pops July 4th Concert

The Boston Pops announced today that Tony Award and former HAMILTON star Leslie Odom, Jr. will join previously announced guest artists Andy Grammer and Melissa Etheridge as headliners for the 2017 Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular, under the direction of Keith Lockhart. In addition, Alan Menken, the iconic American musical theater and film score composer best known for his scores for films by the Walt Disney Animation Studios, and Tony Award-winning lyricist Jack Feldman are composing a new work, "The Sum of Us," for soloist, chorus, and orchestra, to receive its world premiere at Boston's famed Independence Day celebration.

Alix Steel, co-anchor of "Bloomberg Daybreak Americas" on Bloomberg Television and Carol Massar, co-anchor of "Bloomberg Markets" on Bloomberg Radio, will co-host the 2017 Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular, with additional reporting by Matt Miller, co-anchor "Bloomberg Markets: European Open" on Bloomberg Television.



The traditional fighter jet Military Flyover in coordination with the "Star Spangled Banner," will open the evening's Boston Pops program, and a spectacular 20-minute fireworks show designed by Grucci Fireworks, and accompanied by the music of the Boston Pops and other popular music of the past and present, will bring the celebration to an end. This year's Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular will also showcase the U.S. Army Field Band and Soldiers' Chorus, along with the Middlesex County Volunteers Fifes and Drums, adding their own special patriotic flair to the day's festivities. The program will also spotlight musical selections from the Boston Pops's recently released album, "Lights, Camera...Music! Six Decades of John Williams."

Source: bostonpopsjuly4th.org

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

