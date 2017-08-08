Lena Hall Will Release VILLA SATORI Album, Plus Acoustic HEDWIG Album in the Works!

Tony Award winner Lena Hall (Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Kinky Boots) has a new album in the works- The Villa Satori, with songs from her 2015 show at Feinstein's/54 Below. In the show, Hall was your guide through this brand new musical memoir of her upbringing in the Villa Satori, her psychedelic family home in the heart of San Francisco's Haight Ashbury.

Up next, Hall will release Obsessed- Hedwig, an album of acoustic versions of songs from the musical for which she earned her Tony award.

Release dates for the albums have not yet been announced.

Born and raised in San Francisco, CA, Lena Hall traveled the world performing and received her first big break singing for Pope John Paul II at Candlestick Stadium for over 50,000 people at the young age of 7. Hall was a member of the Young People's Teen Musical Theatre Company in San Francisco and at the age of 17, joined the national tour of Cats. When not on the Broadway stage, Lena performs with her band The Deafening.

Previous Broadway and Off-Broadway roles include starring as Yitzhak in Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Nicola in the Tony Award-winning musical Kinky Boots (Original Cast), starring in the award winning Toxic Avenger at New World Stages, Tarzan (Original Cast), Dracula (Original Cast), 42nd Street (Anytime Annie), Cats (Demeter), Bedbugs (NYMF) and Green Eyes (Fringe). TV and Film roles include Young Miranda? in the Sex and the City film, The Stepford Wives, The Graduates, All My Children? and Legally Blonde, the Search for the Next Elle Woods.

This is one of the songs that will be on my new album The Villa Satori! If you saw my show @54below you'll know all the songs that will be on that album! #pieceofmyheart #janisjoplin #lenahall #lenafuckinghall #coversongs #summeroflove #villasatori #haightashbury #broadway #broadwaylife #motogirl #alldayidreamaboutmotorcycles A post shared by Lena Hall (@lenarockerhall) on Aug 7, 2017 at 1:51pm PDT



