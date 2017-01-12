Legendary Arts Photographer, Martha Swope, Passes Away at 88

It was reported Thursday evening that Martha Swope, the legendary arts photographer who work captured half a century of history on the stage, passed away at the age of 88.

The New York Times has reported that the cause of death was Parkinson's disease, as confirmed by the artist's longtime executor and friend, Jeanne Fuchs.

Ms. Swope chronicled over 800 productions throughout her storied career, including rehearsal photos personally commissioned by Jerome Robbins of the original production of West Side Story in 1957, the original casts of La Cage Aux Folles, Sweeney Todd, Cats, Company, Chicago, and A Chorus Line, as well as her wealth of work within the dance world featuring artists such as Martha Graham, George Balanchine, Gelsey Kirkland and Mikhail Baryshnikov.

Her work was frequently featured in The New York Times and Variety called her "the go-to photog" for the New York theatre community. Ms. Swope was awarded a Tony Honor for Excellence in Theater in 2004 and a lifetime achievement award from the League of Professional Theater Women in 2007.

Read the full story at The New York Times.

