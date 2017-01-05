Lee Roy Reams Signs on for LOVE! I HEAR! on Valentine's Day at Feinstein's/54 Below

Lee Roy Reams, star of 42nd Street, Beauty and the Beast, The Producers, and countless others, will star in Love! I Hear!: Broadway's Love Letter To Valentine's Day, on Tuesday, February 14th, 2017 (7:00pm & 9:30 pm) at Feinstein's/54 Below. The show is directed and produced by Robert W. Schneider, who produced last year's critically acclaimed Valentine's Day show, I Do! I Do!

Reams has been gracing New York Stages for fifty years, having starred in the original productions of Sweet Charity, Applause, Lorelei, Hello, Dolly!, 42nd Street, La Cage Aux Folles, Beauty and the Beast, and The Producers. He directed the 1995 revival of Hello, Dolly! which starred Carol Channing. Today, Lee Roy Reams is one of the world's most sought after cabaret stars.

Lee Roy Reams, and partner Bob Donahue, join On the Town's Allison Guinn and Glen Heroy, Hairspray's Rebecca Spigelman, Matilda's Geoff Packard and Kinky Boots' Chelsea Packard, ABC Family's Becoming Us stars Kevin David Thomas and Sutton Crawford, Zero Hour's Jim Brochu and Steve Schalchlin, Kinky Boots' Amy Jo Jackson and Jeff Ronan, Wicked's Dan Gleason and Julia Freyer, and Miss Saigon's Orville Mendoza and Brian Myers Cooper.

Love! I Hear! introduces audiences to some of Broadway's real-life couples who will share anecdotes, memories, and stories about their awkward first dates, beautiful proposals, and hysterical observations on what it takes to make a relationship work in 2017!

Love! I Hear! will be music directed by Greg Kenna with Andrew Garrett Karl serving as projections designer.

For the 7pm showing of Love! I Hear! tickets start at $140 and include a three-course prix fixe dinner, complimentary glass of wine or prosecco, tax, gratuity, and ticketing fee. For the 9:30pm showing of Love! I Hear! tickets start at $40 and there is food and beverage minimum of $25.00. Love! I Hear! tickets can be purchased at 54below.com Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

Michael Feinstein, one of the world's greatest musical artists, and 54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club, have united to give New York an unparalleled destination for entertainment and dining. Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club, is the performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the-art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below will present iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music. The venue provides a food and beverage menu from early evening through the wee hours of the morning that is worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage. Located at 254 West 54th Street, Feinstein's/54 Below features up to three shows nightly with cover charges ranging from $15-$105.

