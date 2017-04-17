Learn Everything About the Cast of GROUNDHOG DAY- Opens Tonight!

Today, April 17, Groundhog Day opens at the August Wilson Theatre.

Meet Phil Connors, a disgruntled big-city weatherman mysteriously stuck in small-town America reliving the same day over and over and over again-with no consequences, no regrets, no tomorrows, and no hangovers. But once he starts getting to know associate TV producer Rita Hanson, he discovers it's a day of second, third and fourth chances.

Based on the iconic film, Groundhog Day The Musical is reimagined by the award-winning creators of the international hit Matilda The Musical-including director Matthew Warchus and songwriter Tim Minchin-with a book by original screenwriter Danny Rubin. Starring two-time Tony Award® nominee Andy Karl, Groundhog Day is the new musical comedy about living life to the fullest, one day at a time.

Meet the cast before they take their opening bows below!

Andy Karl (Phil Connors) - Winner of the 2017 Olivier Award for Best Actor in a Musical for Groundhog Day, Andy was recently seen on the NBC series "Law & Order: SVU" as Sergeant Mike Dodds. Karl has also won the Outer Critics Circle Award and has been nominated for Tony, Drama Desk and Drama League Awards for his starring role opposite Kristin Chenoweth in the Broadway revival of On the Twentieth Century. For his critically acclaimed performance as Rocky Balboa in the Broadway musical Rocky, Karl was nominated for Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle and Drama League Awards. Other Broadway credits include the revival of The Mystery of Edwin Drood, Jersey Boys, Wicked, 9 to 5, Legally Blonde, The Wedding Singer and Saturday Night Fever. Off-Broadway/NYC credits include Chita Rivera: NOWADAYS at Carnegie Hall, Annie Get Your Gun (City Center), Altar Boyz (OCC Award), Slut and Saturday Night. His film and television credits include "Forever," "And So It Goes," "Joyful Noise," and "Legally Blonde: The Search for Elle Woods."

Barrett Doss (Rita Hanson) - Barrett recently appeared in the Broadway revival of You Can't Take It With You. She was also seen off-Broadway in Burning at The New Group, and off-off Broadway in Strom Thurmond Is Not A Racist/Cleansed (The Brick) and Orestes 2.0 (HERE Arts Center). Her regional credits include Comedy of Errors (The Old Globe), The Real Thing (Studio Theater), Jamaica (Prince Music Theater). Film and TV credits include: "Marshall", "Kick," "Girls," "Bull," "Time After Time," "Person of Interest," and "30 Rock." Education: B.A. - NYU Gallatin School of Individualized Study.

Rebecca Faulkenberry (Ensemble - Nancy) - Broadway: Spider-Man Turn Off The Dark (Mary Jane), Rock of Ages (Sherrie). West End and other credits: Rock of Ages (1st National), High School Musical, Aunt Dan and Lemon, The Shape of Things. Tv/Film: Cut Shoot Kill, "The Heart She Holler" (Adult Swim), "Doctors" (BBC).

John Sanders (Ensemble - Ned Ryerson) - Broadway: Matilda, Peter and the Starcatcher. National Tours: Peter and the Starcatcher, Mamma Mia!. Off-Broadway: Cloud Nine (Atlantic). Chicago theatre: Goodman, Chicago Shakespeare, Steppenwolf, Writers' Theatre, Drury Lane Oakbrook, Chicago Dramatists, Stage Left Theatre. TV: "Iron Fist," "Billions," "Elementary," "The Following." Film: No God No Master, Alleged. Video games: "Minecraft," "Batman."

Andrew Call (Ensemble - Gus) - Andrew most recently starred in FOUND at PTC. Starred as Sonny in FOX's Emmy-winning "Grease Live!" Broadway: Rock of Ages, American Idiot, Cry-Baby, Glory Days, and High Fidelity. Off Broadway: Brooklynite, Found, and Altar Boyz. He will also be appearing as Reed in the new Amazon series "Z: The Beginning of Everything."

Raymond J. Lee (Ensemble - Ralph) - Broadway: Honeymoon in Vegas, Anything Goes, Mamma Mia!. Off-Broadway: The Wild Party (Encores!), Two Gentlemen of Verona (The Public). Regional: ACT, La Jolla, MUNY, Paper Mill, PCS, PTC, Village Theatre. TV: "Red Oaks," "The Jim Gaffigan Show," "Smash." Visit www.raymondjlee.com for more info & follow @raymondjlee

Heather Ayers (Ensemble - Mrs. Lancaster) - Broadway: Mel Brook's Young Frankenstein, On a Clear Day You Can See Forever with Harry Connick Jr., Trevor Nunn's A Little Night Music. Off-Broadway: Five Course Love; Forbidden Broadway; Sarah, Plain and Tall; several Encores! productions. TV: includes "Scandal," "The Exes," "Brockmire." www.heatherayers.com

Kevin Bernard (Ensemble - Hot Dog Vendor) - Union Proud: AEA. Broadway: Billy Elliot, Curtains, Thoroughly Modern Millie, Oklahoma! Some Off-Bway: Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey, The Hero, R.U.R., Lone Star Love. Some Regionals: Goodspeed, Olney, Mill Mountain, Paper Mill. Rarely Film & TV: blink and you'll miss me. www.kevinbernard.com

Gerard Canonico (Ensemble - Fred) - Broadway: Spring Awakening (OBC Ensemble / Moritz Replacement), American Idiot (OBC). Off-Broadway: Bare (New World Stages), Dear Evan Hansen (Second Stage Theatre), Brooklynite (The Vineyard Theater), The Talls (Second Stage Uptown Theater). Regional: Be More Chill (Two River Theater). Feature Film: Boy Wonder, Not Fade Away (Director David Chase).

Rheaume Crenshaw (Ensemble - Doris) - Broadway: Amazing Grace. Off-Broadway: Alternating Currents (Working Theater). Regional: Smokey Joe's Café (FLMTF/MGR), Golem of Havana (Miami New Drama/Barrington Stage/LaMama), Raisin (St. Black Repertory Co.), Amazing Grace (Goodspeed), Black Nativity (Congo Square/Goodman), Ain't Misbehavin' (Crossroads), Sundance Theater Lab. Film/TV: Subways (Novonovous Prod.), "Drama Queenz" (web series).

Michael Fatica (Assistant Dance Captain/Ensemble - Chubby Man) - Broadway: She Loves Me (Busboy), Newsies (OBC/ Dance Captain), Matilda (Party Entertainer). NY: Radio City New York Spring Spectacular (Assistant Choreographer), Steps in Time w/ Tommy Tune (Town Hall), Elf (Papermill Playhouse). National Tours: Matilda (1st National), Beauty and the Beast (Lefou), Cats. Regional: Fulton Theatre, WBT, John W. Engemen Theatre. BFA: FSU

Katy Geraghy (Ensemble - Debbie) - Katy is beyond thrilled to be making her Broadway debut in Groundhog Day! Regional: Shrek, A Christmas Carol, Cinderella (North Shore Music Theater), Annie (Seacoast Repertory Theater) Television: "Sing It On."

Camden Gonzales (Dance Captain/Swing) - Broadway Debut! International: Matilda the Musical (Toronto). National Tours: Matilda the Musical. Select regional: West Side Story (Riverside Theatre), A Chorus Line (Maltz Jupiter Theatre), Mary Poppins (Alabama Shakespeare Festival), Frida Libre (La Jolla Playhouse), Fiddler on the Roof (Utah Festival Opera). BA Musical Theatre from UCLA. www.camdengonzales.com

Jordan Grubb (Swing) - Broadway debut! National Tour: Mary Poppins. Recent roles: Hello Dolly (Barnaby), Mary Poppins (Robertson Ay), Guys & Dolls (Rusty Charlie). Regional: 42nd Street (dir/choreo Randy Skinner), Cabaret (dir. Glenn Casale). Insta/Twitter @JordanGisMe.

Taylor Iman Jones (Ensemble - Lady Storm Catcher) - Taylor is making her Broadway debut with Groundhog Day. Previously, this Bay Area native and alumna of ACT toured with American Idiot and was seen regionally in Stage Kiss (San Francisco Playhouse), Smokey Joe's Cafe, Spring Awakening and Lucky Stiff (Center Repertory Company), West Side Story (Broadway by the Bay) and Rent (Pacific Coast Repertory Theatre).

Tari Kelly (Ensemble - Piano Teacher) - Broadway: Something Rotten!, Anything Goes, The Boy From Oz, How the Grinch Stole Christmas, Show Boat. National Tours: Little Shop of Horrors (Audrey), Cabaret (Sally Bowles), Show Boat (Ellie). Regional: Thoroughly Modern Millie (Millie - Jeff Nomination), Anything Goes (Reno Sweeney - Carbonell Award), End of the Rainbow (Judy Garland - Henry Award).

Josh Lamon (Ensemble - Buster) - Broadway: Finding Neverland, Hair, Elf. Off Broadway: A New Brain (Encores!), Little Miss Sunshine (2nd Stage), Into The Woods (Shakespeare In The Park), February House (Public Theatre), Little Me (Encores!). Tours: Hair (Helen Hayes Award) and Wicked (1st National). TV: "Inside Amy Schumer," "30 Rock," "Deadbeat." Twitter: @JoshLamon *Cast Recording

Joseph Medeiros (Ensemble - Deputy) - Broadway: Matilda, Doctor Zhivago, Wicked, West Side Story, White Christmas, Guys and Dolls, Grease, Big. NY: Lincoln Center, Second Stage, The York, Encores. Regional: Hedwig, Seymour, Zangara, Frump, Neurosis. He is the founder of The Study in Greenpoint, Brooklyn, where reads poetry and performs his solo piece.

Sean Montgomery (Ensemble - Sherriff) - Broadway: Matilda (US Miss Trunchbull/Mr. Wormwood). National tours: White Christmas (Bob Wallace), Mary Poppins (US Bert), 9 to 5 the Musical (Joe). Regional Theatre: MUNY, Repertory Theatre of St. Louis, Baltimore Center Stage, Atlanta Theatre of The Stars. Member of AEA and SAG-AFTRA. Training: University of Cincinnati CCM. Thank you to CGF Talent and Carnahan Casting. Visit: www.sean-montgomery.com Follow: @seandmontgomery

William Parry (Ensemble - Jenson) - Broadway includes: Sunday in the Park with George and Passion (PBS), Into the Light, Rockabye Hamlet, The Leaf People, Agamemnon, Jesus Christ Superstar, Camelot (HBO), and Gypsy. Off-Broadway includes: Assassins, Road Show, Cymbeline, The Knife. National tours include: A Few Good Men, Titanic and Memphis. Some 50 regional productions. TV & Film: "Law & Order," Domestic Disturbance, others.

Jenna Rubaii (Ensemble - Joelle) - Broadway Debut! International/National tours: American Idiot (Extraordinary Girl), Saturday Night Fever (Stephanie Mangano). NYC: Illa: A Hip Hop Musical (NYMF). Workshops: Freaky Friday, Murder at the Gates. Singer/songwriter for the folk-rock band, Water & Rye. @jrubaii

Vishal Vaidya (Ensemble - Larry) - Vishal makes his Broadway debut with Groundhog Day. He recently appeared in 1776 with City Center Encores! and The Secret Garden with Shakespeare Theatre Company. Other credits include Ford's Theater, The Kennedy Center, Cincinnati Playhouse, Baltimore Center Stage, Adventure Theater (Helen Hayes nom.), and Olney Theatre Center. Education: American University. @TweetsByVish

Travis Waldschmidt (Ensemble - Jeff) - Broadway credits include Matilda and Wicked. Tours: 9 to 5, High School Musical and West Side Story. Regional: Carousel (Goodspeed), HSM2 and A Chorus Line. Instagram: @Twald1 and Twitter: @Twaldsch.

Natalie Wisdom (Swing) - Natalie is beyond thrilled to be a part of Groundhog Day! Broadway: Billy Elliot (Swing, u/s Mum). National Tours: Matilda (Swing, u/s Miss Honey, u/s Mrs. Wormwood), Billy Elliot (Swing, Dance Captain). Selected Regional: Goodspeed, North Shore Music Theatre, Maine State, and The Muny. BFA: Webster Conservatory.

