Laura Bell Bundy Ties the Knot to Long-Time Boyfriend Thom Hinkle

Broadway star Laura Bell Bundy said "I do" this past weekend to long-time boyfriend and TBS executive producer Thom Hinkle in a beautiful country-themed wedding in California.

PEOPLE magazine shared photos of Bundy in her custom wedding dress, made by Sherri Hill. The dress featured all over lace, intricate beading, and flowed into a mermaid-style train. Bundy shared, "I knew I wanted a dress that was more sexy and slinky than 'Cinderella goofy' or big. The dress is elegant with some beading detail and also has a simplicity to it which I wanted." Click here to see more!

Bundy made her professional debut at age 9, in the Radio City Christmas Spectacular. Since then, she has originated the roles of "Tina Denmark" in Ruthless The Musical, "Amber Von Tussle" in Hairspray, "Elle Woods" in Legally Blonde, and took a turn as "Glinda" in the smash hit Wicked. She has earned numerous nominations for her performances, including a Tony Award nomination for Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical, an Outer Critics Circle nominations, and Drama Desk nominations. Laura Bell also appeared on television as "Marah" on Guiding Light, "Becky" on How I Met Your Mother, "Shelby" on Hart of Dixie, " Ginger" on Fuller House and her leading role as "Dr. Jordan Denby" on Anger Management opposite Charlie Sheen, and many more. Laura Bell's film work includes Dream Girls, Jumanji, Life with Mikey, The Adventures of Huck Finn, Home Is Where The Heart Is, After The Reality, Beauty Mark, CMT's To The Mat, Hallmark's Dear Dumb Diary, Up's Season's Greetings, and Lifetime's Becoming Santa. Her 2010 album on Universal Records, Achin' and Shakin' debuted as Top #5 albums on The Billboard country music charts. Laura Bell penned all but one of the songs on the album. Her 2015 Big Machine album was released to rave reviews and her single "I Am What I Am" was Top 10 in Australia's Country Music Charts and was heavily rotated on CMT. Laura Bell wrote, directed and produced all four of the music videos for this album.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

Related Articles