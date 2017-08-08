Last Week's YOUNGER Is Most-Watched Episode in Series History

On the heels of last week's season high ratings, TV Land's hit comedy YOUNGER has reached even more season highs AND had its most-watched episode in series history in Live + 3! The August 2nd episode, "A Close Shave," reached a season high .85 with Adults 25-54 in L+3, more than doubling its L+SD rating with a +119% playback lift.



The episode also scored additional season highs in key demos in L+3, including a 1.29 with Women 25-54, a .74 with Adults 18-49 and a 1.12 with Women 18-49. "A Close Shave" was the most-watched episode in series history, with 1.3 million total viewers tuning in on a Live +3 basis.

Check out a promo for this week's episode below:

YOUNGER follows 40-year old Liza (Tony Award winner Sutton Foster), a suddenly single mother who tries to get back into the working world, only to find it's nearly impossible to start at the bottom at her age. When a chance encounter with the sexy Josh (Nico Tortorella), a young tattoo artist, convinces her she looks younger than she is, Liza tries to pass herself off as 26 - with the help of a makeover, courtesy of her best friend Maggie (Debi Mazar).

Armed with new confidence, she lands a job as an assistant to the temperamental Diana (Miriam Shor) and teams up with her new co-worker and 20-something Kelsey (Hilary Duff) to make it in the career of her dreams. Now she just has to make sure no one discovers her secret.

Image courtesy of TV Land

