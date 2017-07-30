Krystina Alabado, Ken Clark and More to Lead Andy Mientus Penned BURN ALL NIGHT

The American Repertory Theater (A.R.T.) at Harvard University, under the leadership of Artistic Director Diane Paulus and Executive Director Diane Quinn, is pleased to present Burn All Night, with Book and Lyrics by Andy Mientus, Music by Van Hughes, Nick LaGrasta, and Brett Moses, Choreography by Sam Pinkleton, and Directed by Jenny Koons. Performances begin on Friday, August 18 and run through Friday, September 8 at OBERON, 2 Arrow Street, Cambridge.

In an age of uncertainty, four lost souls come to the city in search of themselves. An unflinching look at being young on the eve of global catastrophe, this world premiere musical directed by Jenny Koons (A Sucker Emcee, In This Moment) and choreographed by Tony nominee Sam Pinkleton (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812) features a synthpop score by Teen Commandments members Van Hughes, Nick LaGrasta, and Brett Moses with a book and lyrics by Andy Mientus ("SMASH").

The cast includes Krystina Alabado (Spring Awakening) as Holly, Ken Clark (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812) as Zak, Lincoln Clauss as Bobby, and Perry Sherman (Fun Home) as Will with an ensemble including Gabrielle Carrubba, Aurie Ceylon, Marquis Johnson (Disney's Beauty and the Beast), Ashley LaLonde (Violet), AJ Rafael, MJ Rodriguez (Trans Scripts, Part I: The Women), and Jamar Williams (Witness Uganda). The band includes Maddie Jay on Bass, Maxime Cholly on Drums, Claudio Raino? on Guitar, and Michael Mastroianni on Keys. The creative team includes scenic design by Sara Brown (The Shape She Makes), costume design by Neil Fortin (The Pirate Princess), lighting design by Bradley King (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812), sound design by Jessica Paz (Dear Evan Hansen), and music direction by Cian McCarthy (The Book of Mormon).

Performance dates and times:

August 18 - 20, 22 - 25, 29 - 31; September 1, 5 - 6 at 7:30PM August 26 - 27; September 2 - 3 at 4PM and 8PM

September 7 - 8 at 7PM and 10PM

Ticket prices from $25. Now on sale by phone at 617.547.8300, in person at the Loeb Drama Center Ticket Services (64 Brattle Street) or online at americanrepertorytheater.org

ABOUT THE A.R.T.:

The American Repertory Theater (A.R.T.) at Harvard University is a leading force in the American theater, producing groundbreaking work in Cambridge and beyond. The A.R.T. was founded in 1980 by Robert Brustein, who served as Artistic Director until 2002, when he was succeeded by RoBert Woodruff. Diane Paulus began her tenure as Artistic Director in 2008. Under the leadership of Paulus and Executive Director Diane Quinn, the A.R.T. seeks to expand the boundaries of theater by programming events that immerse audiences in transformative theatrical experiences.

Throughout its history, the A.R.T. has been honored with many distinguished awards, including the Tony Award for Best New Play for All the Way (2014); consecutive Tony Awards for Best Revival of a Musical for Pippin (2013) and The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess (2012), both of which Paulus directed; a Pulitzer Prize; a Jujamcyn Prize for outstanding contribution to the development of creative talent; the Tony Award for Best Regional Theater; and numerous Elliot Norton and IRNE Awards.

The A.R.T. collaborates with artists around the world to develop and create work in new ways. It is currently engaged in a number of multi-year projects, including a new collaboration with Harvard's Center for the Environment that will result in the development of new work over several years. Under Paulus's leadership, the A.R.T.'s club theater, OBERON, has been an incubator for local and emerging artists and has attracted national attention for its innovative programming and business models.

As the professional theater on the campus of Harvard University, the A.R.T. catalyzes discourse, interdisciplinary collaboration, and creative exchange among a wide range of academic departments, institutions, students, and faculty members, acting as a conduit between its community of artists and the university. A.R.T. plays a central role in Harvard's newly launched undergraduate Theater, Dance, and Media concentration, teaching courses in directing, dramatic literature, acting, voice, design, and dramaturgy. The A.R.T. Institute for Advanced Theater Training, run in partnership with the Moscow Art Theatre School and the Harvard Extension School, offers graduate training in acting, dramaturgy, and voice.

Dedicated to making great theater accessible, the A.R.T. actively engages more than 5,000 community members and local students annually in project-based partnerships, workshops, conversations with artists, and other enrichment activities both at the theater and across the Greater Boston area.

Through all of these initiatives, the A.R.T. is dedicated to producing world-class performances in which the audience is central to the theatrical experience.

For further information visit americanrepertorytheater.org/BurnAllNight

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

