Karen Ziemba Replaces Nancy Opel in PRINCE OF BROADWAY

Just announced, Tony Award winner Karen Ziemba will join Manhattan Theatre Club's upcoming Broadway premiere of Prince of Broadway, a musical celebration that highlights the extraordinary six-decade career of director and producer Harold Prince.

Ziemba received the Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Musical for Contact which was directed by Prince of Broadway co-director Susan Stroman, and has received Tony Award nominations for Curtains, Never Gonna Dance, and Steel Pier. She is currently appearing in Horton Foote's The Traveling Lady at the Cherry Lane Theatre and most recently was in the acclaimed musical Kid Victory.

Ziemba replaces the previously announced Nancy Opel.

Prince of Broadway is produced by Manhattan Theatre Club by special arrangement withGorgeous Entertainment. The limited engagement will start previews Thursday, August 3, 2017 for a Thursday, August 24, 2017 opening night at MTC's Samuel J. Friedman Theatre (261 West 47thStreet).

Prince of Broadway includes songs from many of the shows that earned Harold Prince a record 21 Tony Awards, as well as biographical material. The show features book by two-time Tony nominee David Thompson (The Scottsboro Boys); new songs, arrangements, orchestration & musical supervision by three-time Tony winner Jason Robert Brown (The Bridges of Madison County); co-direction and choreography by five-time Tony winner Susan Stroman (The Producers); and direction by Prince himself.

Harold Prince is a legend in the American theatre - the acclaimed director and producer behind a long list of America's most iconic musicals and the winner of a staggering, record-breaking 21 Tony Awards. Now, he's bringing together six decades of magical moments in a new musical event, Prince of Broadway.

This thrilling night of theatre includes hits from such celebrated musicals as West Side Story, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, Fiddler on the Roof, Cabaret, Evita, Company, Follies, A Little Night Music, Sweeney Todd, The Phantom of the Opera and more, in an unforgettable tribute to an unmatched Broadway career.

In addition to directing and producing the original productions of these now classic musicals, Prince also directed the acclaimed revivals of Candide and Show Boat. Among the plays he has directed are Hollywood Arms, The Visit, The Great God Brown, End of the World, Play Memory, and his own play, Grandchild of Kings. His opera productions have been seen at Lyric Opera of Chicago, the Metropolitan Opera, San Francisco Opera, Houston Grand Opera, Dallas Opera, Vienna Staatsoper, and the Teatro Colon in Buenos Aires. Prince is a trustee for the New York Public Library and previously served on the National Council on the Arts for the NEA. He is the recipient of 21 Tony Awards, a Kennedy Center Honoree, the Eugene O'Neill Theatre Center's Monte Cristo Award, the Sean O'Casey Award, the National Medal of the Arts, and is an Oficier des Arts des Lettres from the French government.

The creative team for Prince of Broadway features Tony Award winner Beowulf Boritt (scenic and projection design), six-time Tony Award winner William Ivey Long (costume design), two-time Tony Award winner Howell Binkley (lighting design), Jon Weston (sound design), Paul Huntley (hair and wig design), Angelina Avallone (Make-up design) Fred Lassen (music direction), Tara Rubin Casting (casting), and Tony Award winner Jeffrey Seller (creative consultant).

Additional funding for Prince of Broadway is provided by generous supporters led by The John Gore Organization, James L. Nederlander, The Shubert Organization, and Kumiko Yoshii. The world premiere production of Prince of Broadway was produced by Umeda Arts Theater Co., Ltd., Tokyo Broadcasting System Television, Inc., and Amuse Inc. in Japan on October 23, 2015.

Manhattan Theatre Club, under the leadership of Artistic Director Lynne Meadow and Executive Producer Barry Grove, has become one of the country's most prominent and prestigious theatre companies. Over the past four and a half decades, MTC productions have earned numerous awards including six Pulitzer Prizes and 20 Tony Awards. MTC has a Broadway home at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre (261 West 47th Street) and two Off-Broadway theatres at New York City Center (131 West 55th Street). Renowned MTC productions include Lillian Hellman's The Little Foxes; August Wilson's Jitney; Heisenberg by Simon Stephens; The Father by Florian Zeller with translation by Christopher Hampton; Fool For Love by Sam Shepard; Airline Highway by Lisa D'Amour; Casa Valentina by Harvey Fierstein; Outside Mullingar and Doubt by John Patrick Stanley; The Commons of Pensacola by Amanda Peet; Murder Balladby Julia Jordan and Juliana Nash; Choir Boy by Tarell Alvin McCraney; The Assembled Parties by Richard Greenberg; Wit by Margaret Edson; Venus in Fur by David Ives; Good People and Rabbit Hole by David Lindsay-Abaire; The Whipping Man by Matthew Lopez;Time Stands Still by Donald Margulies; Ruined by Lynn Nottage; Proof by David Auburn; The Tale of the Allergist's Wife by Charles Busch; Love! Valour! Compassion! by Terrence McNally; The Piano Lesson by August Wilson; Crimes of the Heart by Beth Henley; andAin't Misbehavin', the Fats Waller musical.

KAREN ZIEMBA received the Tony, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle Award for her performance in Contact at Lincoln Center Theatre. Some other theatre appearances include: Curtains (Outer Critics Circle Award, Tony nomination), Crazy for You (Jeff Award),Never Gonna Dance (Outer Critics Circle Award, Tony nomination), And the World Goes Round (Drama Desk Award), Steel Pier (Tony nomination), I Do! I Do! (Drama Desk nomination), Kid Victory (Lortel nomination), Bullets Over Broadway, Chicago, The Traveling Lady, Heresy, City Center Encores!' Do I Hear a Waltz, Allegro, and The Pajama Game. NYC Opera's 110 in the Shade, and The Most Happy Fella, and regionally: The Threepenny Opera, A Little Night Music, Sweeney Todd, Gypsy, Hello Dolly!, Boeing- Boeing, Much Ado About Nothing, Brighton Beach Memoirs, Broadway Bound, Sylvia, Other People's Money, and Six Degrees of Separation. Television appearances include, "The Good Wife," "Madam Secretary," "Law & Order: C.I.," "Law & Order: S.V.U.," "Scrubs," The Kennedy Center Honors in tributes to Angela Lansbury and Julie Harris, and in PBS Great Performances "My Favorite Broadway: The Leading Ladies," "Gershwin at 100," and "Sondheim: A Celebration At Carnegie Hall".

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Related Articles