KINKY BOOTS Todrick Hall Announces STRAIGHT OUTTA OZ Tour

Broadway Actor and Streamy Award Winner Todrick Hall announced his hit musical Straight Outta Oz will be touring in North America, Europe, and Australia. The 30+ city tour will kick off March 30th in New York City at the PlayStation Theater and will travel throughout North America with shows in New York, Los Angeles, Dallas and more.

The tour will then continue to Europe and Australia with shows in London, Milan, Sydney and more. Tickets for the Straight Outta Oz Tour go on sale beginning Friday, February 3rd. Todrick Hall fan club members may purchase tickets in advance beginning Wednesday, February 1st. Please go to www.TodrickHall.com for more info.



Broadway Actor, MTV star, American Idol Finalist and Viral YouTube personality Todrick Hall is putting a new "twister" on L. Frank Baum's most classic creation, The Wonderful Wizard of Oz. With over 20 original songs, Hall brings to life this American Classic like you've never seen it before. This spring, you don't have to go to Oz because Straight Outta Oz is coming to a city near you.

Watch as Todrick and his talented crew tell the tale of Hall's adventures from his small town in Texas, to the big Emerald City lights of "Oz Angeles." The musical shows how a Hollywood hopeful succeeds in the business while dodging falling houses, wicked witches and the infamous "Poppyrazzi." This show is great for the family with powerful musical numbers, innovative sets, sensational choreography, dazzling costumes and a great social message.



Todrick Hall is a singer, songwriter, dancer, actor, choreographer, costume designer, playwright and director. In 2010 Todrick Hall rose to fame as a semi-finalist on the ninth season of American Idol. He focused his talent on creating his own content on YouTube. His videos of flash mobs to songs by Ariana Grande and Beyoncé became viral video sensations. Todrick Hall has amassed over 2 million YouTube subscribers and an astounding 420 million YouTube views. He has since choreographed for Beyoncé. He won the 2016 Streamy Award for Breakthrough Artist of the Year. He is nominated for the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Award for Social Star.

In 2014, Todrick Hall was named one of Forbes' 30 Under 30 to watch in Hollywood & Entertainment. He also stars in his self-titled MTV show, TODRICK, which he writes and directs. The docu-series shows fans a behind the scenes look at Todrick and his creative team as they choreograph and stage elaborate performance videos. He has written and directed commercials for Fiat and theme songs for Sesame Street. He wrote and performed in the Virgin Airlines Safety Video. He has also been a judge on RuPaul's Drag Race.

He was part of the Tony Award-winning musical Memphis on Broadway and previously took the stage alongside Fantasia Barrino in The Color Purple. Todrick Hall currently stars as Lola in the Tony Award-winning hit musical Kinky Boots on Broadway, which has had a record-breaking box office run.

Todrick Hall PRESENTS STRAIGHT OUTTA OZ

2017 TOUR

DATE VENUE CITY March 30 PlayStation Theater New York, NY April 3 Portage Theater Chicago, IL April 4 The Pourhouse Minneapolis, MN April 6 Paramount Theatre Denver, CO April 7 Orpheum Theatre Wichita, KS April 8 Yardley Hall Carlsen Center Overland Park, MO April 9 The Sheldon Concert Hall St Louis, MO April 11 Loeb Playhouse West Lafayette, IN* April 14 Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall Munhall, PA April 17 The Fillmore Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA April 18-19 The Howard Theatre Washington, DC April 20 A.J. Fletcher Opera Theater Raleigh, NC April 21 Thrasher-Horne Center For The Arts Orange Park, FL April 22 Parker Playhouse Fort Lauderdale, FL April 23 Atlanta Symphony Hall Atlanta, GA April 25 Marathon Music Works Nashville, TN April 26 Halloran Centre for Performing Arts Memphis, TN* April 30 The Bomb Factory Dallas, TX May 1 National Hispanic Cultural Center Albuquerque, NM* May 3 Mesa Arts Center Mesa, AZ May 4 Rialto Theatre Tucson, AZ May 5 Fox Performing Arts Center Riverside, CA May 6 Red Rock Resort - Rocks Lounge Las Vegas, NV May 9 The UC Theatre Berkeley, CA May 10 Rogue Theatre Grants Pass, OR May 11 Aladdin Theater Portland, OR May 12 The Moore Theatre Seattle, WA May 13 Tower Theatre Bend, OR* May 14 The Egyptian Theatre Boise, ID May 16 The Rio Theatre Santa Cruz, CA* May 20 Saban Theatre Beverly Hills, CA May 22 O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire London, UK May 23 Teatro della Luna Milan, Italy May 24 Plaza Zurich, Switzerland May 26 Gloria Cologne, Germany May 29 Meervaart Amsterdam, Netherlands June 1 Astor Theatre Perth, Australia* June 4 Enmore Theatre Sydney, Australia* June 5 Athenaeum Theatre Melbourne, Australia*

*The public on sale date for these shows will be announced soon.

