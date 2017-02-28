KINKY BOOTS Todrick Hall Announces STRAIGHT OUTTA OZ Tour

KINKY BOOTS
Broadway Actor and Streamy Award Winner Todrick Hall announced his hit musical Straight Outta Oz will be touring in North America, Europe, and Australia. The 30+ city tour will kick off March 30th in New York City at the PlayStation Theater and will travel throughout North America with shows in New York, Los Angeles, Dallas and more.

The tour will then continue to Europe and Australia with shows in London, Milan, Sydney and more. Tickets for the Straight Outta Oz Tour go on sale beginning Friday, February 3rd. Todrick Hall fan club members may purchase tickets in advance beginning Wednesday, February 1st. Please go to www.TodrickHall.com for more info.


Broadway Actor, MTV star, American Idol Finalist and Viral YouTube personality Todrick Hall is putting a new "twister" on L. Frank Baum's most classic creation, The Wonderful Wizard of Oz. With over 20 original songs, Hall brings to life this American Classic like you've never seen it before. This spring, you don't have to go to Oz because Straight Outta Oz is coming to a city near you.

Watch as Todrick and his talented crew tell the tale of Hall's adventures from his small town in Texas, to the big Emerald City lights of "Oz Angeles." The musical shows how a Hollywood hopeful succeeds in the business while dodging falling houses, wicked witches and the infamous "Poppyrazzi." This show is great for the family with powerful musical numbers, innovative sets, sensational choreography, dazzling costumes and a great social message.

Todrick Hall is a singer, songwriter, dancer, actor, choreographer, costume designer, playwright and director. In 2010 Todrick Hall rose to fame as a semi-finalist on the ninth season of American Idol. He focused his talent on creating his own content on YouTube. His videos of flash mobs to songs by Ariana Grande and Beyoncé became viral video sensations. Todrick Hall has amassed over 2 million YouTube subscribers and an astounding 420 million YouTube views. He has since choreographed for Beyoncé. He won the 2016 Streamy Award for Breakthrough Artist of the Year. He is nominated for the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Award for Social Star.

In 2014, Todrick Hall was named one of Forbes' 30 Under 30 to watch in Hollywood & Entertainment. He also stars in his self-titled MTV show, TODRICK, which he writes and directs. The docu-series shows fans a behind the scenes look at Todrick and his creative team as they choreograph and stage elaborate performance videos. He has written and directed commercials for Fiat and theme songs for Sesame Street. He wrote and performed in the Virgin Airlines Safety Video. He has also been a judge on RuPaul's Drag Race.

He was part of the Tony Award-winning musical Memphis on Broadway and previously took the stage alongside Fantasia Barrino in The Color Purple. Todrick Hall currently stars as Lola in the Tony Award-winning hit musical Kinky Boots on Broadway, which has had a record-breaking box office run.

Todrick Hall PRESENTS STRAIGHT OUTTA OZ
2017 TOUR

DATE

VENUE

CITY

March 30

PlayStation Theater

New York, NY

April 3

Portage Theater

Chicago, IL

April 4

The Pourhouse

Minneapolis, MN

April 6

Paramount Theatre

Denver, CO

April 7

Orpheum Theatre

Wichita, KS

April 8

Yardley Hall Carlsen Center

Overland Park, MO

April 9

The Sheldon Concert Hall

St Louis, MO

April 11

Loeb Playhouse

West Lafayette, IN*

April 14

Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall

Munhall, PA

April 17

The Fillmore Philadelphia

Philadelphia, PA

April 18-19

The Howard Theatre

Washington, DC

April 20

A.J. Fletcher Opera Theater

Raleigh, NC

April 21

Thrasher-Horne Center For The Arts

Orange Park, FL

April 22

Parker Playhouse

Fort Lauderdale, FL

April 23

Atlanta Symphony Hall

Atlanta, GA

April 25

Marathon Music Works

Nashville, TN

April 26

Halloran Centre for Performing Arts

Memphis, TN*

April 30

The Bomb Factory

Dallas, TX

May 1

National Hispanic Cultural Center

Albuquerque, NM*

May 3

Mesa Arts Center

Mesa, AZ

May 4

Rialto Theatre

Tucson, AZ

May 5

Fox Performing Arts Center

Riverside, CA

May 6

Red Rock Resort - Rocks Lounge

Las Vegas, NV

May 9

The UC Theatre

Berkeley, CA

May 10

Rogue Theatre

Grants Pass, OR

May 11

Aladdin Theater

Portland, OR

May 12

The Moore Theatre

Seattle, WA

May 13

Tower Theatre

Bend, OR*

May 14

The Egyptian Theatre

Boise, ID

May 16

The Rio Theatre

Santa Cruz, CA*

May 20

Saban Theatre

Beverly Hills, CA

May 22

O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire

London, UK

May 23

Teatro della Luna

Milan, Italy

May 24

Plaza

Zurich, Switzerland

May 26

Gloria

Cologne, Germany

May 29

Meervaart

Amsterdam, Netherlands

June 1

Astor Theatre

Perth, Australia*

June 4

Enmore Theatre

Sydney, Australia*

June 5

Athenaeum Theatre

Melbourne, Australia*

*The public on sale date for these shows will be announced soon.

