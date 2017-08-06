KINKY BOOTS Cast is Auctioning Off Collectibles to Raise Money for Cast Member's Cancer Treatment

Alternative Press is reporting that the cast of Kinky Boots is currently running an online auction of collectibles and fan experiences to raise money for Eric L. Summers who is currently battling cancer. All proceeds will go towards his medical bills.

The items up for auction include a Fender guitar signed by recent star and front man of Panic! At The Disco Brendon Urie, a VIP trip backstage, and a CD signed by Cyndi Lauper. The auction 'Kinkyauction4eric' can be found on eBay here.

For more from AP, click here.

The winner of six 2013 Tony® Awards, including Best Musical, Kinky Boots features a Tony® Award-winning score by Cyndi Lauper, a book by Tony® Award-winnerHarvey Fierstein and direction and choreography by Tony Award-winner Jerry Mitchell. Kinky Boots tells the uplifting and heartwarming tale of Charlie Price, a young man reluctantly taking over his family's struggling shoe factory and looking for a fresh idea. Charlie meets and finds inspiration in Lola and together, they discover that it takes a good friend to make a great pair.

Kinky Boots has won every major Best Musical Award and is represented around the world with the Tony Award-winning Broadway company now in its fifth year, an Olivier Award-winning production in London, an Australian production that opened in October 2016 and an upcoming production in Germany. Other previous productions include a National Tour that played more than US 80 cities, an Award-winning, extended run in Toronto, two productions in Korea, and a Japanese language production. The Grammy Award-winning Original Broadway Cast Recording of Kinky Boots is available on Sony Masterworks Broadway.

The current Broadway cast of Kinky Boots includes J. Harrison Ghee (as Lola), Brendon Urie (as Charlie Price), Taylor Louderman (as Lauren), Daniel Stewart Sherman, Shannon O'Boyle, Marcus Neville, Joseph Anthony Byrd Kevin Smith Kirkwood, Fred Odgaard, Kyle Post, Charlie Sutton, Hernando Umana, Adinah Alexander, EuGene Barry-Hill, Stephen Berger, Devin Trey Campbell, Justin Colombo, Christopher Convery, Holly Davis, Jesus Del Orden, Stephane Duret, Christy Faber, Mia Gentile, Blair Goldberg, Natalie Joy Johnson, Jake Katzman, Eric Leviton, Ellyn Marie Marsh, John Jeffrey Martin, Michael Milkanin, Jake Odmark, Nathan Peck, Jennifer Perry, and Stephen Tewksbury.

The design team for Kinky Boots includes Tony® Award nominee David Rockwell(Scenic Design), Tony® Award-winner Gregg Barnes (Costume Design), Tony Award-winner Kenneth Posner (Lighting Design), Tony® Award-winner John Shivers (Sound Design), Josh Marquette (Hair Design), Randy Houston Mercer (Make-up Design), Telsey + Company, Justin Huff, CSA (Casting), Will Van Dyke (Musical Direction), with Musical Supervision, Arrangements and Orchestrations by Tony and Grammy Award-winner Stephen Oremus.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

