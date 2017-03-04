Josh Gad and BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Director Bill Condon Talk Further on LeFou's Gay Moment

As previously reported, Disney's live action BEAUTY AND THE BEAST will feature the first overtly gay moment featuring Josh Gad's character LeFou. Gad has said that though the moment is small, he's very proud of it.

Variety reports that on the red carpet at the premiere of the film in Los Angeles, Gad spoke further saying, "As subtle as it is, I do think it's going to be effective and I do think it's important."

The film's director Bill Condon spoke about the choice to present LeFou as openly gay saying "It was something we developed as a part of a lot of things about LeFou. I'm excited for the moment that he has. I don't want to give too much away because I think it's part of a whole celebration of love, but Disney's been great about it. That's the thing; the whole ethic of that company is inclusion."

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST is produced by Mandeville Films' David Hoberman and Todd Lieberman, with eight-time Oscar-winning composer Alan Menken, who won two Academy Awards® (Best Original Score and Best Song) for the 1991 animated film, providing the score, which will include new recordings of the original songs written by Menken and Howard Ashman, as well as several new songs written by Menken and three-time Oscar winner Tim Rice.

To read more about the red carpet premiere, visit Dany Levy's Variety article here.

