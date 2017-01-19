John Tiffany to Adapt PINOCCHIO for Run at National Theatre

The Daily Mail has reported that just in time for Christmas, the children's classic, Pinocchio, with make its debut at the National Theatre.

Featuring songs from the Disney animated classic, the show will be directed by John Tiffany, (Once, Harry Potter And The Cursed Child), and will open in the Lyttelton auditorium in December 2017.

With an adaptation by writer Dennis Kelly (Matilda), the play will tell the familiar tale of Geppetto, the Italian woodcarver and his enchanted puppet who, with the help of his conscience, goes on a journey to become a real boy.

The Daily Mail reports that, while the role of Pinocchio will be portayed by a human actor, other parts in the stage adaptation will be performed by puppets.

Bob Crowley will design the sets, costumes and will co-design the puppets for the piece with Toby Olie, who will also stage the puppet sequences for the show. Frequent Tiffany collaborator, Steven Hoggatt will supply choreography and Martin Lowe will oversee the music.

