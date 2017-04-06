John Gallagher Jr. Joins Kristen Stewart in New Film UNDERWATER

Tony Award winner, John Gallagher Jr., will join Kristen Stewart in an upcoming action thriller Underwater, currently in production at 20th Century Fox and Chernin Entertainment.

According to Deadline, the film will follow "an underwater scientific crew who, after an earthquake devastates their underwater station, have to navigate through two miles in the dangerous depths of the ocean floor to make it to safety."

Jenno Topping will produce the film, and William Eubank will direct. The film boasts a screenplay by Brian Duffield.

Gallagher is a Tony Award winner for his role in the original production of Duncan Sheik and Steven Sater's Spring Awakening. He has also been seen on Broadway in American Idiot, Rabbit Hole, and A Long Day's Journey Into Night. Currently, he can be seen starring in a horror film The Belko Experiment.

Related Articles