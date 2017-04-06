John Gallagher Jr. Joins Kristen Stewart in New Film UNDERWATER

Apr. 6, 2017  
John Gallagher Jr. Joins Kristen Stewart in New Film UNDERWATER

Tony Award winner, John Gallagher Jr., will join Kristen Stewart in an upcoming action thriller Underwater, currently in production at 20th Century Fox and Chernin Entertainment.

According to Deadline, the film will follow "an underwater scientific crew who, after an earthquake devastates their underwater station, have to navigate through two miles in the dangerous depths of the ocean floor to make it to safety."

Jenno Topping will produce the film, and William Eubank will direct. The film boasts a screenplay by Brian Duffield.

Gallagher is a Tony Award winner for his role in the original production of Duncan Sheik and Steven Sater's Spring Awakening. He has also been seen on Broadway in American Idiot, Rabbit Hole, and A Long Day's Journey Into Night. Currently, he can be seen starring in a horror film The Belko Experiment.


Related Articles

From This Author BWW News Desk

  • Holy Cabooses! HELLO, DOLLY! Shatters Shubert Theatre House Record In Just 7 Performances
  • Jane Krakowski and Christopher Jackson Will Announce 2017 Tony Nominations
  • Breaking News: HADESTOWN, SWEENEY TODD, INDECENT, OSLO and More Top 2017 Lucille Lortel Award Nominations
  • BWW Exclusive Video: Stephanie J. Block Steals the Show with 'What Is It About Her?' from THE WILD PARTY at Miscast 2017
  • Annaleigh Ashford, Danny Burstein, Stephen Adly Guirgis, Nikki M. James and More to Channel the Bard for 2017 Shakespeare in the Park Season
  • Photo Flash: Broadway Beauties- First Look at Patti LuPone and Christine Ebersole in WAR PAINT on Broadway!

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com