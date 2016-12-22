Jim Caruso's 12 Days of Christmas... Leslie Odom Jr. Will Be Home for Christmas

This recording of "I'll Be Home For Christmas" perfectly shows off his good taste, style and that exemplary voice.

The song is, of course, an American classic, with lyrics by Kim Gannon and a melody by Walter Kent

Gannon wrote it from the point of a World War II soldier stationed overseas, telling his family that he'll be home for the holidays, and to prepare the Christmas fun.

Of course, the last lyric is one of the most melancholy ever written - "I'll be home for Christmas

if only in my dreams."

When the song was

pitched to folks in the music business, it was roundly refused, since it all seemed incredibly sad.

But Bing Crosby smartly threw caution to the wind and recorded the tune, with immense success.

Interestingly, after the lyricist's death, he left the royalty rights to the American Heart Association, which has benefitted greatly ever since.

first