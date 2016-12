Jim Caruso's 12 Days of Christmas... Christmas Time is Here with Peanuts!

After an impressive career, jazz pianist Vince Guaraldi was hired to score "A Charlie Brown Christmas," followed by seventeen other Peanuts television specials, until his untimely death in 1976. Can you even imagine those animated features with any other soundtrack? Guaraldi and his trio gave sophisticated heart and depth to what could have been just another forgettable cartoon score. At least one night every Christmas season, I walk the cold sidewalks of New York City , headphones on, and Guaraldi playing. I can be the star of my own movie...enjoying my own slightly melancholy, wistful scene while I reminisce about another year spent in the city I adore.