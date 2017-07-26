Jessie Mueller Joins Star-Powered Lineup for Broadway @ Town Hall Series in Provincetown

Producer Mark Cortale has announced this week that Jessie Mueller, Tony Award winner for "Beautiful - The Carole King Musical" and most recently a Tony-nominee in Sarah Barielles' "Waitress," will make her P-Town debut for the Broadway @ Town Hall summer concert series in Provincetown on September 3 at 6:30pm with Sirius XM radio star Seth Rudetsky as pianist and host.

The hotly anticipated Town Hall series will begin its summer season with Megan Hilty, breakout star of NBC TV's "Smash" and a Tony nominee for the recent Broadway production of "Noises Off", on Sunday, August 6 at 6:30 PM, joined by Seth Rudetsky as pianist and host, followed by Sutton Foster, Tony Award winner for "Anything Goes" and "Thoroughly Modern Millie" and star of the hit TV Land series "Younger" on August 13 at 6:30pm, with Michael Rafter at piano.

The Broadway @ Town Hall series will be raising funds this year for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. The 2017 Art House and Town Hall season produced by Mark Cortale is sponsored by Cape Air, Anchor Inn Beach House, Ptown Bikes, Loveland and Provincetown Gym. For tickets and information, visit www.ptownarthouse.com or call 800-838-3006.

Tony Award-winner Jessie Mueller most recently originated the role of Jenna Hunterson in composer-lyricist Sara Bareilles' hit Broadway musical "Waitress" for which Mueller was nominated for a Tony, Drama Desk and Grammy award. She earned all three for her starring role as Carole King in "Beautiful-The Carole King Musical." Other major Broadway credits include "Nice Work if You Can Get It," "The Mystery Of Edwin Drood" (Drama Desk nomination), and her Broadway debut as Melinda in "On A Clear Day You Can See Forever" opposite Harry Connick, Jr. (Tony and Drama Desk nominations). She portrayed Carrie Pipperidge in the New York Philharmonic's staged concert production of "Carousel" at Lincoln Center, and was a part of Carnegie Hall's family concert series, "Take the Stage with Broadway Stars". Mueller began her career in Chicago and was named Actor of the Year in 2011 by The Chicago Tribune. Four years later she received Chicago's prestigious Sarah Siddons Society Award. Recently she collaborated on Broadway for Orlando's "What the World Needs Now" benefiting our brothers and sisters in Orlando. Jessie will appear on Broadway next Spring in "Carousel," starring as Julie Jordan, opposite Joshua Henry.

In addition to her breakout roles on NBC TV's "Smash" and "Sean Saves The World" (starring opposite Sean Hayes), Megan Hilty made her Broadway debut as Glinda in "Wicked" shortly after graduating from prestigious Carnegie Mellon University. She has also appeared on New York stages as Lorelei Lee in the Encores! production of "Gentlemen Prefer Blondes." For her critically acclaimed portrayal of Doralee Rhodes in Broadway's "9 to 5: The Musical" she received nominations for the Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, Drama League Awards. Last season, Hilty received critical acclaim for her role of Brooke Ashton in the Roundabout Theater Company's revival of "Noises Off." She earned nominations for a Tony Award, Drama Desk Award and Drama League Award and won a Broadway.com Audience Award for Favorite Featured Actress in a Play. On Television this past year, she recurred on Bravo's dramedy "Girlfriend's Guide to Divorce" and the final season of CBS' "The Good Wife."

Sutton Foster starred on Broadway in "The Will Rogers Follies," "Grease," "The Scarlet Pimpernel," "Annie," and "Les Misérables" before her big break and Tony Award-winning performance in "Thoroughly Modern Millie." She has since then originated roles in the Broadway productions of "Little Women," "The Drowsy Chaperone," "Young Frankenstein," and "Shrek the Musical." She most recently starred as Reno Sweeney in The Roundabout's revival of "Anything Goes," a role that earned her the 2011 Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics, Astaire, and Broadway.com's Audience Favorite Awards. She returned to Broadway this past season in a revival of the Jeanine Tesori and Brian Crawley musical "Violet" at New York's Roundabout Theatre at the American Airlines Theatre. More recently, she was the star of the ABC Family TV ballet 'dramedy' "Bunheads," created by "Gilmore Girls" writer/producer Amy Sherman-Palladino. She is the star of the current TV Land series "Younger" by "Sex and the City" creator Darren Star.

Seth Rudetsky is the afternoon host on Sirius/XM Satellite Radio's "On Broadway" as well as the host of Seth Speaks on Sirius/XM Stars. As a pianist, Seth has played for more than a dozen Broadway shows including "Ragtime," "Les Miserables" and "The Phantom of the Opera." He was the Artistic Producer/Music Director for the first five annual Actors Fund Fall Concerts including "Dreamgirls" with Audra McDonald (recorded on Nonesuch Records) and "Hair" with Jennifer Hudson (recorded on Ghostlight Records, Grammy Nomination). In 2007 he made his Broadway acting debut playing Sheldon (singing "Magic to Do" in a devastating unitard) in "The Ritz" directed by Joe Mantello for The Roundabout Theater. As an author, he penned the non-fiction "Q Guide to Broadway," the novel "Broadway Nights" and the recently published "My Awesome/Awful Popularity Plan" (Random House). Seth played himself on "Kathy Griffin; My Life on the D-List," was the vocal coach on MTV's "Legally Blonde" reality show and starred opposite Sutton Foster in They're Playing Our Song for the Actors Fund. He co-wrote and starred in "Disaster!" (which the NY Times called a "triumph") last season on Broadway. "Disaster!" also premiered to rave reviews in London's West End in November. Seth writes a weekly column on Playbill.com and tours the country with this Broadway concert series and performing his one-man show Deconstructing Broadway. For more information visit www.sethrudetsky.com.

This Broadway @ concert series was created in 2011 by Producing Artistic Director Mark Cortale at The Art House in Provincetown featuring Seth Rudetsky as pianist and host. In its sixth season last summer the series welcomed back some of the entertainment world's biggest stars including Kristin Chenoweth, Vanessa Williams, Patti LuPone and Audra McDonald. The Broadway @ series also premiered in 2013 in New Orleans, in Australia (Sydney & Melbourne) with Megan Mullally and in London's West End with Patti LuPone at the Leicester Square Theater. The series has since travelled to Chicago @ The Steppenwolf, Beverly Hills @ The Wallis, New Orleans @ The New Orleans Center for Creative Arts (NOCCA), Fort Lauderdale @ The Parker Playhouse, San Francisco @ The Nourse Theatre, Arizona @ Scottsdale Center for the Arts, Las Vegas @ The Smith Center, and Sarasota @ The Van Wezel among other cities. Other artists who have participated in the series include Chita Rivera, Sutton Foster, Neil Patrick Harris, Sarah Jessica Parker, Matthew Broderick, Darren Criss, Megan Hilty, Cheyenne Jackson, Gavin Creel and many other stars of stage and screen. Info at markcortalepresents.com.

IF YOU GO:

Mark Cortale Presents:

Broadway @ Town Hall

Megan Hilty

w/Seth Rudetsky as pianist & host

Sunday, August 6 @ 6:30pm

For Tickets and information, visit www.ptownarthouse.com or call 800-838-3006.

Sutton Foster

w/Michael Rafter at piano

Sunday, August 13 @ 6:30pm

For Tickets and information, visit www.ptownarthouse.com or call 800-838-3006.

Jessie Mueller

w/Seth Rudetsky as pianist & host

Sunday, September 3 @ 6:30pm

For Tickets and information, visit www.ptownarthouse.com or call 800-838-3006.

Town Hall is located at 260 Commercial Street, Provincetown, MA 02657.

