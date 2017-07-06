Jeremy Irons and Lesley Manville to Star in West End Revival of LONG DAY'S JOURNEY INTO NIGHT

Baz Bamigboye of the Daily Mail has reported that legends of stage and screen, Jeremy Irons and Lesley Manville will star in a 2018 revival of Eugene O'Neill's classic drama, Long Day's Journey Into Night.

The drama is set to begin previews at Wyndham's Theatre in January with an official opening night set for February. The show is expected to be a limited engagement through April.

Tickets are expected to go on sale for the revival within the next few weeks, once negotiations between producers and theater owners have been completed.

The starry revival is also being considered for a run at Brooklyn Academy of Music (BAM), as well as an additional engagement Los Angeles.

The production, directed by Richard Eyre, comes from th Bristol Old Vic where the cast featured Irons, Manville, Hadley Fraser, and Billy Howle as the Tyrone family. Irons and Manville will return to portray James and Mary Tyrone, respectively.

Additional casting and details have not yet been announced.

