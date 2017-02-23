Javier Munoz Injured, Jevon McFerrin Will Step Into Title Role in HAMILTON

Jevon McFerrin, the young actor who has portrayed Alexander Hamilton in Hamilton on Broadway as an alternate to the musical's lead Javier Munoz, will step into the role effective immediately while Mr. Munoz takes a medical leave to recover from a physical injury, it has been announced by Hamilton producer Jeffrey Seller.

Mr. Munoz will return to the production following his recuperation.

Mr. McFerrin, who joined the cast of Hamilton last September, previously appeared on Broadway in MOTOWN, as well as on national tour.

Mr. McFerrin joins the growing number of accomplished actors to depict America's Founding Father and first Treasury Secretary in Hamilton, having first performed as alternate: Miguel Cervantes now heads the cast of Hamilton in Chicago, and Michael Luwoye is Hamilton in the national touring company opening next month in San Francisco. Mr. Munoz himself performed as the alternate to Hamilton creator and the musical's original star, Lin Manuel Miranda before taking over the role last year.

Understudies in the role of Alexander Hamilton on Broadway are Donald Webber, Jr. and John Rua, a returning member of the original cast.

With book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, music direction/orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, Hamilton is based on Ron Chernow's biography of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton. The musical won eleven 2016 Tony Awards including Best Musical, Score, Book of a Musical, Direction of a Musical, Choreography and Orchestrations. Mr. Miranda received the Pulitzer Prize for Drama for Hamilton.

HAMILTON is the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War, and was the new nation's first Treasury Secretary. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B and Broadway, Hamilton is the story of America then, told by America now.

The musical is produced by Jeffrey Seller, Sander Jacobs, Jill Furman and The Public Theater.

