Jason Robert Brown Releases BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY Demos with Shoshana Bean and More!

Jason Robert Brown recently opened the Bridges vault on his blog, reflecting upon his creation of the musical and ending the post with some previously unreleased demos of songs from the show.

Brown wrote, "People often ask what attracts me to certain ideas, and the honest answer is that, often, what most excites me is the opportunity to collaborate with the writers and directors and performers that inspire me." This is referring to his collaborator on The Bridges of Madison County, Marsha Norman, whom Brown felt was the best choice to write a full musical with.

He admits that this story may not have been exactly what he had in mind when he decided he wanted to write a romantic musical. "When the book first came out, I had no interest in reading it, and seventeen years later, I wasn't any more enthusiastic," He wrote. "But I suspected that if Marsha could find a way in, then I would have so much fun working with her that something good might just come out of it."

Brown mentions that in 2012, his producers asked him to put together a full-orchestrated recording of some songs from the show. He included three of these demos in his blog post, including Another Life (sung by Shoshana Bean), State Fair/Who We Are And Who We Want To Be, and One Second and a Million Miles.

Listen to the demos and read the full blog post here.

Related Articles