Japanese Star Ryoko Yonekura to Return to CHICAGO as 'Roxie' This Summer

Producers of the Tony Award-winning, record-breaking hit musical Chicago announced today that Japanese superstar Ryoko Yonekura will return to the Broadway production by popular demand in the role of "Roxie Hart" for 11 performances only, July 3 to July 13, 2017, at the Ambassador Theatre (219 W. 49th St.).

Ryoko Yonekura originated the role of "Roxie Hart" in the Japanese-language production of Chicago in 2008 and again in 2010. She then learned the role in English and made her Broadway debut in 2012. Following her return to Broadway this year, Ms. Yonekura will join the Chicago U.S. national touring company in Tokyo, August 2 to August 13, 2017 at the Tokyu Theater Orb.

From 2012 to 2016, Ms. Yonekura starred on the hit Japanese TV series "Doctor X" as Surgeon Michiko Daimon, for which she earned the Hashida Award. The show's 4th season became the most-watched TV series aired in 2016. Her other theater credits include Scarlet O'Hara in Gone With The Wind (Kazuo Kikuta Drama Award winner) and Motoko Haraguchi in Kurokawa no Techo. Her film and TV credits include Reiko Usagi in The Negotiator, Arisa Matsui (Samantha) in Bewitched (re-creation), Matsuko Matsudaira in "Nasake no Onna," Itsuki Takamura in "Monster Parent," Nobuko Sawaguchi in Kaseihu wa Mita and other. She played leading roles in all the above credits.

Ms. Yonekura will play the following performances on Broadway: Monday, July 3, 2017 at 8:00 p.m.; Wednesday, July 5, 2017 at 8:00 p.m. (Added Performance); Thursday, July 6, 2017 at 8:00 p.m.; Friday, July 7, 2017 at 8:00 p.m.; Saturday, July 8 at 2:30 p.m.; Saturday, July 8 at 8:00 p.m.; Sunday, July 9 at 3:00 p.m.; Sunday, July 9 at 7:30 p.m.; Monday, July 10 at 8:00 p.m.; Tuesday, July 11 at 8:00 p.m.; and Thursday, July 13 at 8:00 p.m.

Chicago currently stars international superstar Mel B as Roxie Hart (thru 2/19), stage sensation Amra-Faye Wright as Velma Kelly, Tony Award nominee Christopher Sieber as Billy Flynn, Raymond Bokhour as Amos Hart, NaTasha Yvette Williams as Matron "Mama" Morton and R. Lowe as Mary Sunshine.

With a legendary book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb, Chicago is now the #1 longest-running American musical in Broadway history.

Produced by Barry and Fran Weissler, Chicago is the winner of six 1997 Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival and the Grammy Award for Best Musical Cast Recording.

Directed by Tony Award winner Walter Bobbie and choreographed by Tony Award winner Ann Reinking, Chicago features set design by John Lee Beatty, costume design by Tony Award winner William Ivey Long, lighting design by Tony Award winner Ken Billington, sound design by Scott Lehrer and casting by Stewart/Whitley.

Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, Chicago is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her. Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago's slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today's tabloids.

Ryoko Yonekura is appearing with the support of Actors' Equity Association.

