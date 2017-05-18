James Corden to Return as Host of the GRAMMY AWARDS on CBS

Deadline reports James Corden will return as host of THE GRAMMY AWARDS airing on CBS. The network announced the news their annual Upfront presentation held yesterday. The LATE LATE SHOW host served as master of ceremonies at last year's 70th Annual TONY AWARDS, also broadcast on CBS.

Earlier in the week, ABC shared the news that Jimmy Kimmel will have a second go around at hosting next year's Oscars.

THE 60TH ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS will be broadcast live on both coasts from New York City's Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, at a new time, 7:30-11:00 PM, live ET/4:30-8:00 PM, live PT, on the CBS Television Network. The Recording Academy last year extended its deal to keep the show on the Network through 2026.

In addition to hosting THE LATE LATE SHOW on CBS, Corden starred opposite Meryl Streep, Johnny Depp and Emily Blunt in the Golden Globe Award-nominated feature film INTO THE WOODS. Additionally, Corden has hosted the BAFTA Award-winning UK sports-themed comedy game show "A League of Their Own" and starred in, produced and wrote the BAFTA nominated comedy thriller "The Wrong Mans." In 2013, Corden was awarded the Royal Television Society Award for Comedy Writer of the Year for his work on the show. He won a Tony Award for his performance in ONE MAN, TWO GUVNERS on Broadway.

Image courtesy of CBS

Related Articles