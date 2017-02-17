James Barry, Scott Moreau, Jake Rowley and Nat Zegree Headline MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET at Paper Mill Playhouse

Paper Mill Playhouse, recipient of the 2016 Regional Theatre Tony Award, has announced casting for the smash hit musical Million Dollar Quartet with book by Colin Escott and Floyd Mutrux, original concept by Mr. Mutrux, inspired by Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, and Carl Perkins.

Directed by Tony Award nominee Hunter Foster and with music direction by James Barry, the eight-member ensemble will feature James Barry as Carl Perkins, James Loughlin as Sam Phillips, Scott Moreau as Johnny Cash, Jake Rowley as Elvis Presley, David Sonneborn as Fluke, Bligh Voth as Dyanne, Sam Weber as Brother Jay, and Nat Zegree as Jerry Lee Lewis. J.P. Morgan is the Major Sponsor of Million Dollar Quartet.

Performances are set to begin Wednesday, March 29, 2017, for a limited run through Sunday, April 23, 2017 at Paper Mill Playhouse (22 Brookside Drive) in Millburn, NJ.

The smash-hit musical inspired by the famed recording session that brought together rock 'n' roll icons Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, and Carl Perkins for the first and only time. On December 4, 1956, these four musicians gathered at Sun Records in Memphis for what would be one of the greatest jam sessions ever. Featuring a score of hits including "Blue Suede Shoes," "Great Balls of Fire," "Walk the Line," "Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On," "Folsom Prison Blues," and more, this thrilling musical brings you inside the recording studio for one unforgettable night.

Original scenic design is by Derek McLane with additional design by Kelly James Tighe, original costume design by Molly Walz with additional design by China Lee, lighting design by Ryan O'Gara, sound design by Randy Hansen and hair & wig design by Leah Loukas. The production stage manager is Frank Lombardi.

Million Dollar Quartet will be performed at Paper Mill Playhouse eight times a week, Wednesday through Sunday. Performance schedule: Wednesday at 7:30pm, Thursday at 1:30pm and 7:30pm, Friday at 8:00pm, Saturday at 1:30pm and 8:00pm and Sunday at 1:30pm and 7:00pm.

Tickets are on sale now starting at $32. Tickets may be purchased by calling 973.376.4343, at the Paper Mill Playhouse Box Office at 22 Brookside Drive in Millburn, or online at www.PaperMill.org. Visa, MasterCard, Discover, and American Express accepted. Groups of 10 or more can receive up to a 40% discount on tickets and should call 973.315.1680. Students may order $20 rush tickets over the phone or in person at the Paper Mill Playhouse box office on the day of the performance.

Paper Mill Playhouse, a leader in accessibility, will offer audio-described performances for Million Dollar Quartet on Saturday, April 22, 2017 at 1:30pm and Sunday, April 23, 2017 at 1:30pm. Prior to these performances at noon, the theater will offer free sensory seminars. Sensory seminars offer an opportunity for patrons with vision loss to hear a live, in-depth description of the production elements of the show and hands-on interaction with key sets, props, and costumes. There will be a sign-interpreted and open-captioned performance on Sunday, April 23, 2017 at 7:00 pm.

Free Audience Enrichment Activities for Million Dollar Quartet:

Conversation Club: Join us Thursday evenings, March 30, April 6, 13, or 20, one hour before curtain for an informal, informative gathering. You'll learn more about the performance you're about to see and perhaps catch a glimpse of the stage being set.

The Director's Viewpoint: One hour before curtain on Wednesday, March 29, we host a pre-show discussion in the Renee Foosaner Art Gallery.

Q&A with the Cast: After the matinee on Saturday, April 22, stick around for a lively Q&A with cast members directly following the performance.

ABOUT THE ARTISTS:

James Barry (Carl Perkins/Music Director) returns to Paper Mill, where he appeared in last season's Pump Boys and Dinettes. No stranger to Million Dollar Quartet, James played Carl Perkins for two years of the first national tour and has been privileged to reprise the role and provide musical direction at several theaters all over the country. Other credits include Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson (Public and Broadway), These Paper Bullets (Yale Rep, Geffen, Atlantic), as well as work with Berkshire Theatre Group, Chester Theatre Company, Irish Rep, Arden, and many more. James is a New Neighborhood company member. He was in an episode of Difficult People. He made a record of original rock music called Embrace Yourself Tonight, which is available on iTunes, Spotify, and on pink vinyl through Etsy.

Jason Loughlin (Sam Phillips) is making his Paper Mill debut with Million Dollar Quartet. A native of North Carolina, Jason has a BA in Theatre from UNC-Charlotte. Recent credits include Machinal and The Audience on Broadway; War Horse (first national tour); and favorite roles as Elyot in Private Lives (Riverside Theatre), Beau in Sandy Rustin-Fleischer's The Cottage (APAC), and Berowne in Love's Labour's Lost (Boomerang).

Scott Moreau (Johnny Cash). Paper Mill debut. Scott is from Litchfield, Maine, and has a BFA in Musical Theatre from Illinois Wesleyan University. He is pleased to reprise his role from the first national tour, Harrah's Las Vegas, and the regional premiere at the Ogunquit Playhouse. Selected credits: Johnny Guitar: The Musical (Johnny, Cortland Rep), Ragtime (Willy Conklin, Seaside Music Theatre), Mary Poppins (Mr. Banks, Springer Opera House), HBO's Boardwalk Empire. His Johnny Cash tribute album was recorded at Sun Studio in Memphis.

Jake Rowley (Elvis Presley) is an actor, musician, singer and songwriter from Nederland, Texas. At just 19 years old, Jake was chosen for a role that he was born to play, that of a young Elvis Presley in the national tour of Million Dollar Quartet. Jake exudes the same raw passion and energy in every performance that drove Elvis himself to the top. The press has even nicknamed Jake "the new Teen King."

David Sonneborn (Fluke). Cincinnati native, longtime NYC musician, and veteran of the Million Dollar Quartet national tour, David currently plays drums or bass in Western Caravan, The San AnTones, Gunsmoke, The Mary Lamount Band, and Teri Joyce and the Tag-alongs. NYMF: God's Country. Toured nationally in Always,... Patsy Cline.

Bligh Voth (Dyanne). Paper Mill debut. Bligh recently played Dyanne in Million Dollar Quartet at Ogunquit Playhouse, Gateway Playhouse, and on Norwegian Cruise Line. NYC: Readings and workshops at Atlantic Theater Company, Musical Theatre Factory, and Primary Stages. Regional: Signature Theatre: Gone Country, Signature Sings (2005-2009), Ladies Choice; Ford's Theatre: The Civil War, A Christmas Carol, Parade; Washington Stage Guild: Red Herring; Studio Theatre: Jerry Springer: The Opera, Reefer Madness; Kennedy Center: Blonde Ambish; Totem Pole Playhouse: Steel Magnolias; Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma: Big River. Education: The Boston Conservatory. Bligh hosts the blog/podcast Avocados Are for Rich People.

Sam Weber (Brother Jay) was seen at Paper Mill Playhouse last season in Pump Boys and Dinettes. During that show, his beautiful daughter was born between the closing matinee and final performance! National Tour: Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story (Joe B.). Regional favorites: Pump Boys (Eddie, Paper Mill), Buddy (Joe B., Muny, Gateway, MSMT, Casa Mañana, Ogunquit), Million Dollar Quartet (Brother Jay, Ogunquit, Gateway).

Nat Zegree (Jerry Lee Lewis) was nominated for two BroadwayWorld Awards for his performance as Jerry Lee Lewis in the Ogunquit Playhouse production of Million Dollar Quartet, directed by Hunter Foster, for Best Lead Actor and Best Vocal Performance. Other credits include Dear Evan Hansen at the Arena Stage in Washington DC, he originated the role of Ted in Carner and Gregor's new musical, Island Song, and the role of Truman Burbank in Alex Gemignani's musical adaptation of The Truman Show. He released his debut album, Imagine This Season in January 2016.

Hunter Foster (Director) is an artistic associate at the Bucks County Playhouse, where he has directed Company, Ain't Misbehavin', The Buddy Holly Story, National Pastime, The Rocky Horror Show, Summer of '42, and It's a Wonderful Life, and later this spring will direct a new musical adaptation of the movie Clue. He also has directed at Cape Playhouse, North Carolina Theatre, and Casa Mañana, as well as Million Dollar Quartet for Ogunquit, Gateway, St. Louis Rep, and Westchester Broadway. He wrote the books to the musicals Jasper in Deadland, Summer of '42, Clyde and Bonnie: A Folktale, and more. Hunter's Broadway acting credits include The Bridges of Madison County, Hands on a Hardbody, Million Dollar Quartet (as Sam Phillips), Little Shop of Horrors (Tony nomination), Urinetown, and Footloose, among others, and he appeared at Paper Mill in Children of Eden.

Derek McLane (Original Scenic Design). Selected Broadway credits: The Price, Noises Off, Gigi, Living on Love, Beautiful, Follies, Anything Goes, How to Succeed..., Bengal Tiger at the Baghdad Zoo, Million Dollar Quartet, Ragtime, 33 Variations, The Threepenny Opera, I Am My Own Wife, Present Laughter. PaperMill: Ever After. TV: Live broadcasts of The Sound of Music, Peter Pan, The Wiz, and Hairspray, and the Academy Awards (2013-2017). Opera and theater designs in around the globe. Winner of Tony, Emmy, Drama Desk, Hewes, Lortel, Obie awards, and others.

Molly Walz (Original Costume Design) is a New York-based costume designer who hails from Ohio with a degree from Kent State University. Her designs have been seen at Barrington Stage Company, Ogunquit Playhouse, and Orlando Shakespeare Theater, among others.

Randy Hansen (Sound Design). Over a wonderful career, Randy has designed sound for more than 130 musicals and 40 plays. Many memorable moments include working with the opera star Jessye Norman, the Indianapolis and Baltimore Symphony Orchestras, and the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. Having just finished opening a national tour of The Little Mermaid that will tour throughout 2017, he is thrilled to be back at Paper Mill for Million Dollar Quartet. In New York City he was the president of Audible Difference, Inc., a sound design company that over the past 30 years has served the fashion industry in New York and Paris.

Telsey + Company (Casting). Broadway/Tours: Anastasia; Charlie and the Chocolate Factory; Hello, Dolly!; War Paint; Present Laughter; Come from Away; Paramour; Waitress; On Your Feet!; Hamilton; Kinky Boots; Wicked; Something Rotten!; The King and I; An American in Paris; The Sound of Music. Off Broadway: Atlantic, Classic Stage Company, Labyrinth, MCC, Second Stage, Signature. Regional: A.R.T., La Jolla, McCarter, New York Stage and Film, Williamstown. Film: Miss Sloane, Into the Woods, Margin Call, Rachel Getting Married, Across the Universe, Camp, Pieces of April. TV: One Day at a Time, Time After Time, Hairspray Live!, Conviction, This Is Us, Grease: Live, The Wiz Live!, Flesh and Bone, Masters of Sex, Smash, The Big C, commercials.

Paper Mill Playhouse, a not-for-profit arts organization under the direction of Mark S. Hoebee (Producing Artistic Director) and Todd Schmidt (Managing Director) and recipient of the 2016 Regional Theatre Tony Award, is one of the country's leading regional theaters. Paper Mill Playhouse programs are made possible, in part, by funds from the New Jersey State Council on the Arts. Paper Mill Playhouse is a member of the National Alliance for Musical Theatre, the Council of Stock Theatres, and the New Jersey Theatre Alliance. For additional information, visit www.papermill.org.

