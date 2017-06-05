Is Kevin Spacey Up For Musical Return to Broadway? He Reveals!

In a new interview shared today by The Hollywood Reporter, Kevin Spacey discusses plans for hosting Sunday night's TONY AWARDS live on CBS and shares possible plans for a future return to Broadway. Asked if viewers can expect song and dance elements during Sunday's broadcast, the 'House of Cards' star shares, "It's impossible to say what will happen. We are in the midst of discussing all that and trying to make some decisions about how we want to, a) have some fun; and b) embrace the season, and hopefully do some things that will be surprising and unexpected. But mostly, really, really have a good time."

Discussing the chances of making his return to the Great White Way, Spacey reveals that he's always considering his options. "As far as what's next on Broadway, I really don't know," he says. "But I don't think I could do a musical because it's such a long commitment. You can't come in and do a musical for just a few weeks; I don't think that's possible with my House of Cards schedule and other things I'm doing."

The actor adds, "But I certainly will without question try to find something that I can do in a limited run. It would be great to return. But I'm happy that in a weird way I'm celebrating Broadway and the Tonys on the 11th and then on the 15th and 16th I'm going to Queens to do a play out there. So I'm expanding my theatrical roots."

Oscar, Golden Globe and Tony Award-winning actor Kevin Spacey will host THE 71st ANNUAL TONY® AWARDS, live from the historic Radio City Music Hall in New York City, Sunday, June 11 (8:00-11:00 PM, live ET/delayed PT) on the CBS Television Network. This will be Spacey's first time hosting the Tonys. He won the Tony Award for Best Actor in a Featured Role in a Play for his performance in "Lost in Yonkers" in 1991.

