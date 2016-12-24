AUDRA MCDONALD
Insurance Company Fires Back in Ongoing SHUFFLE ALONG Lawsuit

Dec. 24, 2016  
As reported last month by BroadwayWorld, the lawsuit rages on between the producers of Shuffle Along and their insurance company Lloyd's of London, with regard to coverage for Audra McDonald's recent pregnancy. Now, according to Forbes, Lloyd's has issued a new claim alleging that McDonald knew she was pregnant before the coverage in the policy began. Following this claim, the insurance company is urging the courts to dismiss the entire policy, as opposed to forcing the company to pay the producers the complete capitalization for the production, which they are requesting due to their argument that McDonald's pregnancy was an accident that forced the production to close early.

In a recent statement, Lloyd's of London made clear that the company believes McDonald deliberately falsified her responses to questions on documents signed in February, adding, "[The company was] induced to enter into the [insurance policy] by way of the material non-disclosures and/or material misrepresentations," and requesting that the lawsuit be dismissed along with the policy.

