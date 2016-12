INDUSTRY INSIGHT: Weekly Grosses Analysis - 12/27

Welcome to this week's edition of our new WEEKLY GROSSES ANALYSIS - read on for all the weekly grosses statistics for the movers and shakers from the latest grosses, for the week ending 12/25/2016.



Top 5 by This Week Gross



Bottom 5 by This Week Gross

THE ENCOUNTER ($173,712), LES LIAISONS DANGEREUSES ($187,815), IN TRANSIT ($234,384), THE HUMANS ($422,359), ON YOUR FEET! ($453,979)





Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross



Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

THE FRONT PAGE ($-367,669), ON YOUR FEET! ($-293,862), BEAUTIFUL ($-265,023), JERSEY BOYS ($-226,028), LES LIAISONS DANGEREUSES ($-171,502)





Top 5 by Average Ticket Price



Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price

THE ENCOUNTER ($51.92), IN TRANSIT ($68.75), LES LIAISONS DANGEREUSES ($71.01), THE ILLUSIONISTS - TURN OF THE CENTURY ($80.04), THE HUMANS ($83.06)





Top 5 by Gross % of Potential



Bottom 5 by Gross % of Potential

LES LIAISONS DANGEREUSES (27.11%), THE ENCOUNTER (28.56%), ON YOUR FEET! (33.42%), IN TRANSIT (36.49%), THE ILLUSIONISTS - TURN OF THE CENTURY (45.42%)





Top 5 % of Seats Sold of Total Seats



Bottom 5 % of Seats Sold of Total Seats

ON YOUR FEET! (42.9%), LES LIAISONS DANGEREUSES (49.1%), THE ENCOUNTER (63.3%), THE ILLUSIONISTS - TURN OF THE CENTURY (67.9%), SOMETHING ROTTEN! (68.4%)





Top 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week



Bottom 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week

ON YOUR FEET! (-2832), JERSEY BOYS (-2100), THE FRONT PAGE (-2083), BEAUTIFUL (-1955), A BRONX TALE THE MUSICAL (-1876)



That's all for this week... Other statistics that you'd like to see? Let us know!

Related Articles